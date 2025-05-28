Kabza De Small gave fans a sneak peek of an unreleased song in a studio clip shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula

While some fans hailed the teaser as a guaranteed hit, others mocked the sound, sparking mixed reactions online

Though details remain scarce, the upcoming track features Ndloh JNR, Leehleza, Scotts Maphuma, and Ezra

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Amapiano sensation and producer Kabza De Small teased his new song, and netizens have since flooded online with their opinions.

Amapiano producer Kabza De Small teased new music. Images: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

With a career spanning years, Kabza De Small has wowed many with his smash hits and has been lauded as the brains behind the amapiano genre alongside DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small’s new song sparks uproar

The star, who has a string of hits as a producer and singer, is working on some new music, and the teaser has set social media abuzz.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Kabza De Small in the studio working on the new track and adding some vocals.

Little is known about the new track, but it features Ndloh JNR, Leehleza, Scotts Maphuma, and Ezra.

Thanks to Musa Khawula’s huge following, the clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped.

Some fans quickly gave it a nod while making it known that it was a hit. Others seemingly poked fun at Kabza De Small as they took a swipe at the star.

@Xolani_khabazel commented:

"What kind of nonsense is this?"

@Macd_Dlali said:

"South Africans love junk music."

@Sthe___Nxumalo noted:

"Kabza De Small must respect us."

@donald_tshetlo posted:

"That mini laugh is already fire."

@PhoshPk commented:

"Epitome of a legitimate scam."

Despite the backlash, the song boasts his sonic signature, convincing many that it will be a hit.

In recent years, he has fused long drums, house beats, and melodic grooves into a solid, distinctive sound that makes him stand out.

Could this be another smash hit from Kabza De Small?

Kabza De Small set to drop new album ‘Ba’Motha’

Little is known if the song is from his much-awaited album ‘Bab’Motha’ set to drop in June.

A few months after making headlines with his rumoured split from DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small announced his new album was in the works.

Adding to the thrill, he teased one of the songs, leaving many to guess about the featured artists.

Kabza De Small announced plans to release new music. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

After all, he joins a host of South African stars set to drop new music in June.

Early this week, award-winning DJ Zinhle teased her much-awaited song with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva.

The song is set to drop on the 6th of June and features Ndloh JNR and Nokwazi.

Kabza De Small shares major news with DJ Maphorisa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small dropped big news amid his rumoured fallout with DJ Maphorisa.

Last year, the rumour mill had it that the two had gone their separate ways.

The news made the rounds online after the two unfollowed each other on their social media accounts and even deleted their photos together.

Source: Briefly News