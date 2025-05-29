With SABC officially announcing the end of Muvhango on their channel, many netizens have been reminiscing on shows older days on TV

Former Muvhango actress Flo Masebe posted a picture of the old cast members on her X page

Many fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photo of the old cast members

Netizens reacted to a picture of the old 'Muvhango' cast members. Image: @tshisalive

As the sad news hit regarding the cancellation of Muvhango, many fans on social media have been reminiscing on the good old days of the soapie when it was still the most watched back in the day.

While others have been debating on who their favourite stars on the show are, the former Muvhango actress, Flo Masebe, came gun blazing and resurfaced a picture of the old cast members in which Khanyi Mbau was in.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to pic of old Muvhango cast

Shortly after Masebe shared the photo of the old cast members, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@owensonO2 questioned:

"Why are they terminating it vele, just when they were introducing new characters? Viewership is going down almost everywhere, but Muvhango was trying to bring inclusivity in their casting compared to most local soapies?"

@Namisa_Queen commented:

"Mina I'm so old I remember the original Doobsie (my favorite Doobsie) 😍 Gone but not forgotten."

@AyandaMngome said:

"Far left, is that Khanyi Mbau or Brenda Ngxoli?"

@JohnnyBravovo asked:

"Hai man, kanti how old is Khanyi?"

@Muthoni_KIMATHI wrote:

"My family doesn't even know your name is Florence Masebe. To them, you are Humbulani MUKWEVHO. That is how the roles you played have been cemented in our hearts. Vho-Albert was on Giyani Land of Blood with a new name, but he was Albert through and through."

@JimbalaE93299 responded:

"Just here to socialise an opinion on why Television is losing out so much. What other channels can be used to tell authentic African stories, still with the monetary incentives?"

Netizens react as 'Muvhango' got cancelled by SABC. Image: Supplied

