Social media has been buzzing ever since SABC officially announced the cancellation of their long-lasting soapie, Muvhango

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald and other fans celebrated their favourite stars who have been on the show over the past years

SABC PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, told Briefly News how and when Muvhango began

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'Muvhango' comes to an end after 28 years. Image: @timeslive

Source: UGC

Sad news hit many fans and viewers of the long-lasting TV soapie on SABC 2, Muvhango, after it was officially announced that the show was coming to an end after 28 years.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald and other fans headed to social media and revealed who their favourite couple was on the show.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens share who their fave stars are on Muvhango

After the news of the show's cancellation, many netizens flooded social media to vote for their favourite stars on the soapie. Here's what they had to say:

@DDT_PM said:

"For me it was Meme and James before they had a daughter together."

@n_makhubele commented:

"KK and Matshidiso 😂that relationship had drama for days #RoLivhuwa #Muvhango1997to2025."

@anelenonkanyezi responded:

"Mpho and Mulimisi, I was very interested in how their relationship would have gone along."

@shireenhlalele replied:

"Thandaza and Rantumeng.... Forever and always. Loves them together. The chemistry was undeniable!"

@jexagonal wrote:

Thandaza and the old Rantumeng. He would’ve never cheated on her with her cousin."

@PhaksiM mentioned:

"Mulalo and Teboho had such great chemistry."

Fans rated their favourite 'Muvhango' characters. Image: @muvhango

Source: Instagram

SABC PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, told Briefly News how and when Muvhango began.

She said:

"The brainchild of Duma Ndlovu, Muvhango made its debut on SABC2 on the 7th of April 1997, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Edward, Catherine, Doobsie, Doris, Chief Azwindini, Thandaza, James, Mulalo, KK, and the Royal family, who all became household names."

Executive producer and creator of Muvhango, Duma Ndlovu, also shared with Briefly News:

"Muvhango allowed an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated languages in South Africa now."

Acting Group Executive for Video Entertainment, Lala Tuku, also told Briefly News how Muvhango has been the pillar of SABC 2's programming.

"More than just a drama, Muvhango has been the champion of language, culture, identity and national pride; inspiring, entertaining, educating and uniting audiences across South Africa," she said.

Fans stunned that Muvhango actor's brother also acts

Meanwhile, many talented people in the entertainment industry have been disclosing who they are related to on social media within the showbiz.

Previously, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald discovered that two of the best actors Mzansi has ever had are related and blood brothers. In a post on social media, Macdonald revealed that Muvhango actor David Sebe, who plays Bo Gizara, and a Stokvel actor are blood brothers. Many netizens were in awe after the revelation came to light. Peeps flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the discovery about the actors.

'Muvhango' actress Liteboho Molise discusses her divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actress Liteboho Molise recently opened up about her acting journey, getting divorced, and motherhood.

Molise, who portrays the villainous role of Teboho Mukwevho in SABC2's soapie Muvhango, admits that getting divorced was hard. Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries, to comfort the Lesotho-born star.

Source: Briefly News