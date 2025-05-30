Music producer Prince Kaybee knows how to stir up a good joke, leaving many people rolling on the floor with laughter

The Charlotte hitmaker gave Samthing Soweto his much-deserved flowers by raising him online after releasing his single Deda

Prince Kaybee took a jab at Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka's drama, where the podcaster claimed to have resurrected a nickname even Cassper Nyovest had forgotten about, but the rapper did not let it go

Prince Kaybee shows love to Samthing Soweto

After announcing his new song and upcoming album, Samthing Soweto received love from social media fans. One of them was Prince Kaybee.

The musician penned a loving letter to his fans thanking them for their support. He said the overwhelming love fueled him to make this comeback.

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

Samthing Soweto has announced the highly anticipated release of his album, Move: Good Morning, will be released on 4 July 2025.

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows. The album is called Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on the 4th of July. But it starts here, with #Deda. “Mabudede ubumnyama buvele ukukhanya!”"

What happened between Sol Phenduka and Cassper?

Radio personality Sol Phenduka recently claimed that he "resurrected" the Don Nyoviolas nickname, belonging to rapper Cassper Nyovest.

"Cassper is calling himself, with the name you gave him," said the social media user.

He said that Cassper had even forgotten about it, so he brought it back. The rapper clapped back by labelling the podcaster a drunkard.

"You’re giving yourself a bit too much credit there madakweni. Relaxa!"

Phenduka laughed it off, saying it is now his turn to "mize" the rapper from now on, giving him a taste of his own medicine.

This all started when Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio presenter at a parking lot, by ignoring him when he tried to greet.

Sjava shows love to Samthing Soweto

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava sent his well-wishes to musician Samthing Soweto after announcing the release of his latest single, Deda.

The singer is gearing up for his highly anticipated musical comeback in July, as he will be releasing his album Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on 4 July 2025. After all Samthing Soweto has been through in the industry, fans are ecstatic and are rooting for him, including Sjava.

"All the best on your release," said Sjava. This warmed the hearts of many people who said they wish the singers would collaborate one day. People hailed the two men.

