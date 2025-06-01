Olorato Mongale’s Mother Delivers Moving Tribute at Her Daughter’s Funeral in Bloemfontein
- Basetsana Mongale, the mother of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, praised her daughter
- She spoke at Olorato's funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 1 June 2025, less than a week after she was discovered
- Basetsana said her daughter died fighting, as she noticed that she had lost her nails in a bid to fight for her life
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Basetsana Mongale, the mother of Olorato Mongale, who was killed and her body discovered in Johannesburg on 25 May 2025, said her daughter fought for her life before it was taken from her. She spoke on 1 June during her funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State.
Olorato Mongale's mom speaks at the funeral
eNCA posted a video on its @eNCA X account. Basetsana said that her daughter was extra careful. She said that she was a fighter. Olorato's mother discussed the last clip she saw of he daughter and noted that she behaved differently from how she was used to Olorato.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Basetsana added that when they identified the body, she saw that her child's nails were removed and believed she struggled before she was killed.
"When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that she had fought. She did not beg for her life but fought," she said.
Watch the X video here:
What you need to know about Olorato Mongale
- The South African Police Service located a car with blood traces that were linked to Olorato Mongale in Durban on 28 May 2025
- The police confirmed that a syndicate was behind the killing of Olorato Mongale, and the syndicate targeted women at malls
- The police killed the main suspect during a shootout in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, and arrested his parents
- The police announced that more suspects connected to Olorato's murder were arrested
- Olorato's cousin expressed dissatisfaction that the police shot and killed the main suspect in Amanzimtoti and had hoped to gain some closure from him
South Africans devastated
Basetsana's moving tribute brought South Africans to tears.
Malebo said:
"The world needs a reset. Parents can't be hurting their children. Olorato was so young and had dreams."
Mama Tshimologo said:
"She's such a strong-willed woman. To speak like that at your child's funeral. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."
Mthwakazi Independence said:
"This is painful. No parent deserves this."
Peace Maker said:
"Very sad to watch. No one deserves to die like that."
I speak my mind said:
"So heartbreaking indeed. Worse, the grieving process will start after the burial. May those close to her keep her company at least for two months."
Candlelit vigil held for Olorato Mongale
In a related article, Briefly News reported that residents of Lombardy West held a candlelit vigil in honour of Olorato. She was found dead in Lombardy West on 25 May 2025 hours after going on a date.
Olorato went on a date with a man she knew as John, whom she met at a mall in Bloemfontein. Family members and members of the pubic placed candles where her body was found.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za