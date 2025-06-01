Basetsana Mongale, the mother of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, praised her daughter

She spoke at Olorato's funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 1 June 2025, less than a week after she was discovered

Basetsana said her daughter died fighting, as she noticed that she had lost her nails in a bid to fight for her life

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Basetsana Mongale fondly remembered her daughter, Olorato. Image: Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Basetsana Mongale, the mother of Olorato Mongale, who was killed and her body discovered in Johannesburg on 25 May 2025, said her daughter fought for her life before it was taken from her. She spoke on 1 June during her funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Olorato Mongale's mom speaks at the funeral

eNCA posted a video on its @eNCA X account. Basetsana said that her daughter was extra careful. She said that she was a fighter. Olorato's mother discussed the last clip she saw of he daughter and noted that she behaved differently from how she was used to Olorato.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Basetsana added that when they identified the body, she saw that her child's nails were removed and believed she struggled before she was killed.

Olorato Mongale's mother bade her daughter a tearful farewell. Image: Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport

Source: Facebook

"When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that she had fought. She did not beg for her life but fought," she said.

Watch the X video here:

What you need to know about Olorato Mongale

South Africans devastated

Basetsana's moving tribute brought South Africans to tears.

Malebo said:

"The world needs a reset. Parents can't be hurting their children. Olorato was so young and had dreams."

Mama Tshimologo said:

"She's such a strong-willed woman. To speak like that at your child's funeral. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Mthwakazi Independence said:

"This is painful. No parent deserves this."

Peace Maker said:

"Very sad to watch. No one deserves to die like that."

I speak my mind said:

"So heartbreaking indeed. Worse, the grieving process will start after the burial. May those close to her keep her company at least for two months."

Candlelit vigil held for Olorato Mongale

In a related article, Briefly News reported that residents of Lombardy West held a candlelit vigil in honour of Olorato. She was found dead in Lombardy West on 25 May 2025 hours after going on a date.

Olorato went on a date with a man she knew as John, whom she met at a mall in Bloemfontein. Family members and members of the pubic placed candles where her body was found.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News