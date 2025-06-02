Masechaba Ndlovu recently commented on the brutal murder of Olorato Mongale

The slain Wits student's demise has been met with outrage throughout the country, and Ndlovu said it had left a lasting impact on her

She is one of the few South African celebrities who've commented on Mongale's killing and called for police intervention

Masechaba Ndlovu was touched by Olorato Mongale's brutal killing. Images: Instagram/ masechabandlovu, Twitter/ JULANI_S

Masechaba Ndlovu says Olorato Mongale's murder case will haunt her for a very long time.

Masechaba Ndlovu reacts to Olorato Mongale's killing

In the weeks following Olorato Mongale's brutal murder, several South Africans have united in the fight against femicide and GBV.

Mongale was killed while out on a date with an unknown man, and her murder has left many women questioning their safety.

As her loved ones now face the reality of her death, Masechaba Ndlovu commented on the brutality of Olorato's murder, saying it touched her:

"This particular story will stay with me for a very long time. My thoughts and my prayers are with Olorato's mom. Ma'am, I have the utmost respect for you and your strength. You shouldn't have to be going through this, but you're going through it and you're dealing with it, and you're alive somehow."

Masechaba Ndlovu said Olorato Mongale's case will stay with her for a long time. Image: masechabandlovu

Masechaba went on to commend Mongale for unknowingly solving her own murder by sharing her location with her friends. She also commented on her alleged scuffle with her killer:

"Clearly, she was a fighter because my assumption is that she fought. She didn't just solve her murder, but so many other cases. When were we going to know about these other crimes? Why does it take a woman dying and huge publicity to focus on what is wrong?"

The video was shared on her Instagram page:

More celebs react to Olorato Mongale's murder

Olorato Mongale's case has left a lasting impression on many South Africans, and other celebrities like Masechaba Ndlovu have also come forward with questions, devastation and calls for action.

Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's now-deleted Twitter (X) post where he commented on the Kwa-Zulu Natal police killing the main suspect in Mongale's murder.

Masechaba Ndlovu, Sizwe Dhlomo and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi commented on Olorato Mongale's murder case. Image: JULANI_S

Not only him, but former EFF member-turned radio host, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, called fellow South Africans to unite and help the police and Olorato's family locate her killer (s):

"Let us join hands, South Africa, and provide all the information possible to help in their speedy apprehension. There must be no place for them to run to or hide! Help find these men."

Second suspect speaks out about Olorato Mongale's murder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from one of the men said to have been involved in Olorato Mongale's murder.

After his release, the suspect denied any wrongdoing and said being arrested and kept in a holding cell left him terrified and made him question his life choices:

"As I was in the holding cells, terrified for my life, I saw it as an opportunity to turn my life around. Most of my life, I hurt my parents and myself."

