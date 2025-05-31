Vryburg Principal Arrested for Selling Teacher’s Post at High School, South Africans Fuming
- A principal from Vryburg in the North West was arrested after she allegedly sold a teacher's post
- She promised an applicant the job on the condition that she pay her R30,000 to secure the job
- The applicant lodged a complaint against the principal, who was arrested after the teacher paid the principal the solicited amount
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
VRYBURG, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Vryburg, North West, arrested a principal on 25 May 2025 for selling a school position for R30,000.
Principal sells position
According to the South African Police Service, a teacher employed at a high school in Vryburg applied for a post at the school in June 2024. The principal solicited a bribe from the applicant. She told the applicant to pay her R30,000, which would secure her a teaching post. The complainant then paid R25,000 and another R5,500 at a later stage.
The applicant complained to the police, and the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit investigated a case of corruption. The Hawks arrested her and charged her with two counts of corruption. She is expected to appear before the Vryburg Magistrates Court on 2 June.
Corruption cases of 2025
- Minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, allegedly awarded a tender irregularly during her tenure as a municipal manager in Limpopo in 2009
- The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) promised to clamp down on corruption after an investigation uncovered that officers solicit bribes
- The African National Congress Women's League distanced itself from former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula following her corruption charges and said the league would not support corruption-accused members
- Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza was implicated in a corruption scandal in which the CEO of Netball South Africa paid influencers R120,000
- The Head of Department of the Mpumalanga Department of Education was suspended after buying 22 laptops for R2 million
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook page shared their views.
Mduduzi Simelane said:
"And I saw the Hawks vehicle leaving Delareyville towards Vryburg lol little did I know that they were fetching a principal."
TshepidohA. Mothobi said:
"She's not the only one. Arrest all of them."
Thomson Lubisi said:
"Both women must be arrested: the other who pressed charges must be arrested too because she's the one who paid the money."
Kabelo Madgun said:
"We don't learn, guys. Our greed is beyond the sky."
Lebo Joseph Bogaleboile said:
"This is so embarrassing, especially for an old woman."
Khomotso MadamTeaher Sebopela said:
"And don't think that others will learn. These people are not ashamed to tell you straight that they want 30K."
Source: Briefly News
