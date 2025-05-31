A principal from Vryburg in the North West was arrested after she allegedly sold a teacher's post

She promised an applicant the job on the condition that she pay her R30,000 to secure the job

The applicant lodged a complaint against the principal, who was arrested after the teacher paid the principal the solicited amount

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A principal from the North West was cuffed for selling a position. Image: South African Police Service

VRYBURG, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Vryburg, North West, arrested a principal on 25 May 2025 for selling a school position for R30,000.

Principal sells position

According to the South African Police Service, a teacher employed at a high school in Vryburg applied for a post at the school in June 2024. The principal solicited a bribe from the applicant. She told the applicant to pay her R30,000, which would secure her a teaching post. The complainant then paid R25,000 and another R5,500 at a later stage.

The applicant complained to the police, and the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit investigated a case of corruption. The Hawks arrested her and charged her with two counts of corruption. She is expected to appear before the Vryburg Magistrates Court on 2 June.

The Hawks arrested a principal in the North West. Image: South African Police Service

Corruption cases of 2025

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook page shared their views.

Mduduzi Simelane said:

"And I saw the Hawks vehicle leaving Delareyville towards Vryburg lol little did I know that they were fetching a principal."

TshepidohA. Mothobi said:

"She's not the only one. Arrest all of them."

Thomson Lubisi said:

"Both women must be arrested: the other who pressed charges must be arrested too because she's the one who paid the money."

Kabelo Madgun said:

"We don't learn, guys. Our greed is beyond the sky."

Lebo Joseph Bogaleboile said:

"This is so embarrassing, especially for an old woman."

Khomotso MadamTeaher Sebopela said:

"And don't think that others will learn. These people are not ashamed to tell you straight that they want 30K."

