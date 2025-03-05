The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) recently investigated allegations of bribery in its ranks

The investigation found that officers were no longer accepting cash but instead accepted bribes through electronic payment methods

South Africans weighed in on the news, expressing doubt that the JMPD would be able to clamp down on corruption within the ranks

GAUTENG—The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is committed to combating corruption, but not everyone is convinced.

The JMPD’s tough stance follows an investigation into allegations of corruption. The investigation found that many officers were accepting bribes through electronic payment methods.

Funds transferred through e-wallets

Gone are the days when officers took cash when accepting bribes. JMPD’s spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated that they were investigating cases where officers were suspected of soliciting bribes, with funds being transferred via e-wallet. In some cases, the money was sent to unknown or ‘ghost’ cellphone numbers.

“The JMPD takes these allegations extremely seriously and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” he added.

JMPD Chief of Police, Patrick Jaca, also weighed in on allegations, saying that they would not tolerate any form of corruption from members.

“These alleged actions are a betrayal of public trust and undermine the department’s commitment to serving the community with integrity,” he said.

Not just officers under the spotlight

While issuing a warning to officers, Jaca noted that members of the public should also refrain from offering bribes, as this was an offence as well.

“I want to warn motorists that offering bribes is also a serious offence. Anyone who attempts to bribe an officer will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law,” Jaca warned.

It's not just in Gauteng where there is a problem. A former Mpumalanga traffic cop said he took a R200 bribe to buy cooldrink because it was a very hot day.

In 2022, footage also went viral on social media of a Mzansi traffic cop allegedly accepting a bribe of R1800.

South Africans have little faith

Social media users also weighed in on the JMPD’s investigation, expressing doubt that anything would happen.

Tsoeu John Mokhali said:

“SAPS has joined the party. They stop you for nothing and ask for a cold drink. What a shame our law enforcement has become.”

Anele HoneyPot Ngcobo added:

“They should all wear body cameras.”

Lefu R Ramatla stated:

“Every officer is guilty of soliciting bribes. A lifestyle audit on each one can prove that.”

Delta Delta exclaimed:

“Of course. They can't be anything else than corrupt.”

Clinton Shekyls added:

It runs in their blood🙄. They will never stop.”

Oomtas Mike explained:

“A little too late hey JMPD. It’s the same as allowing a kid to eat a lollypop every day, and now you want to take it away while he’s got it in his mouth. I don’t think so. You will have to fire the whole bang lot and employ proper people, not money-hungry crooks. You can’t blame them though, they learnt from the best, the top brass.”

