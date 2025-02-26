Mpumalanga Businessman in Critical Condition After Shooting, SA Speculates Why Gunmen Targeted Him
- Maxwell Mlangeni was shot numerous times outside his business on Bethal Road in eMalahleni
- The Zimbabwean, who is the founder of Today’s Destiny Logistics, is in critical condition in hospital
- South Africans are speculating what the reason behind the shooting is, with some claiming it was jealousy
MPUMALANGA – An eMalahleni businessman is reportedly still fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot numerous times outside his place of business on 25 February 2025.
Maxwell Mlangeni, the founder of Today’s Destiny Logistics, was rushed to hospital after unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle on Bethal Road in eMalahleni, formerly Witbank.
The Zimbabwean was in his Ferrari outside his business premises at the time of the shooting. Video footage showed the vehicle riddled with bullet holes. You can view that video HERE.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown
Currently, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made, but police received information that three men were involved.
Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli noted that the men were waiting for Mlangeni to arrive at his business.
“Preliminary information suggests that three armed suspects approached his vehicle and opened fire while he was still inside. The suspects then fled the scene,” he said.
Conflicting reports about Mlangeni’s condition
Mdhluli also confirmed that police were investigating a case of attempted murder, putting to bed reports that Mlangeni was killed in the shooting.
Numerous reports from South Africa and Zimbabwe initially stated that the businessman had passed away in the shooting.
Tributes then began pouring in for the Zimbabwean, who was described as a prominent and philanthropic businessman.
Mlangeni owns a massive trucking company
The eMalahleni man owns Today’s Destiny Logistics, a company that started in 2011 as a logistics company with just one truck.
Fast forward 14 years later, the company now also offers procurement services for large organisations as well as warehouse and distribution services.
Today's Destiny Logistics now boasts over 300 employees and a fleet of over 200 trucks. The company’s website confirmed that this includes a variety of vehicles such as tippers, refrigerated, tanks, and flatbed trucks.
South Africans disturbed by businessman’s shooting
The shooting sparked a lot of mixed reactions online, with people speculating why he was shot.
Daniel Simbali Ipanda said:
“The jealousy in people will never stop. They don't want to see a brother prosper. I pray he lives longer and hires bodyguards to protect him.”
Saonique Bruwer added:
“Everyone is fighting to survive. So what if he is not born in RSA? He is just trying to put bread on the table for himself and his family. I pray God will give him the strength to pull through this and have a speedy recovery. We need justice for this man. No human deserves to get killed by anyone, no matter their religion, race or nationality.”
Xañder Mêrçury claimed:
“They say it was because he was treating his workers cruelly.”
Tefelo T Mantsho stated:
“It can't be a hit without a reason. He is surely involved in some illegal activities. It's a war between criminals, let them take each other out.”
Kathy Trevenen O'Hara said:
“Sad that life is so undervalued in today’s world. That looked like a hit, and it could be anyone. From jealous businessmen, disgruntled customers, or employees to something more personal. Great wealth comes at a great price. Very sad.”
Kathy Hurly added:
“Greed and jealousy blight our nation. Lazy people who do nothing want more at the expense of hard-working entrepreneurs. Being in business comes at a cost that involves a man hanging onto his life. This cost is too big for our nation, his family and his employees.”
Anthony Zaba stated:
“Success brings jealousy and danger.”
In a related article from the province, police have opened a murder case following the discovery of a body inside a locked room.
Briefly News reported that Siyabuswa Mbali Mahlangu, 31, was last seen going to bed on the night of 1 February 2025.
Her relatives found her lifeless bloodied body the next day, on Sunday, 2 February 2025, and a murder case was opened.
