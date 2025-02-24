A 41-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo appeared in court in connection with the Zanzou assaults

The man faces 14 cases concerning the abuse of young men as documented in a series of viral videos from the club

The "silent" owners of the Pretoria-based club reportedly fled the country after the videos went viral on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One of the bouncers at Zanzou nightclub made his first appearance in court where he claimed that police tortured him following his arrest. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG – A 41-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the assault at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.

The Congolese national appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on 24 February 2025, facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

The suspect was arrested after he was identified by police as being one of the bouncers at the nightclub who were caught on camera abusing five young men.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Foreign national’s identity not disclosed yet

During his first appearance in court, the foreign national wore a black mask to hide his face. The media was also barred from revealing his identity until a second identity parade was held.

He also addressed the court through his lawyer, alleging that he was tortured by police following his arrest. The case has been postponed to 3 March 2025 for bail information, and more charges could be added as investigations continue. Police are also still searching for the seven other men identified in the viral videos which detailed the shocking abuse at the club.

The 41-year-old was arrested at a roadblock on Thursday, 20 February by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) members who recognised him as being in the videos.

Owners reportedly flee South Africa

Following the arrest of one of the bouncers, two of the club’s “silent” owners have reportedly fled South Africa.

City Press reported that Lebanese brothers Allan and Rani Kobeissi skipped the country after news broke of the assaults at the club.

The publication found out that the club is owned by Soshanguve-born Neo Moela, with the Kobeissi brothers serving as silent partners. The Kobeissi brothers reportedly bought the club from Stephane Cohen. Katlego Malatji, a partner of the brothers, resigned in 2021 saying that he was unhappy with the way employees were treated.

Five men have since laid charges against Rani Kobeissi and others who assaulted them.

What you need to know about the shocking scenes at Zanzou

The man who leaked the videos detailing the horrific abuse has asked for protection from the government

South Africans called for the Pretoria establishment to be shut down following the release of the viral videos

The Gauteng Liquor Board suspended Zanzou's license as it was found that the nightclub operated illegally

An ex-shareholder of Zanzou distanced himself from the club after issues of non-compliance emerge

Zanzou bounce arrested by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police

Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers arrested one of the Zanzou bouncers.

The 41-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was nabbed in Yeoville on Friday, 21 February 2025.

The man was arrested after videos surfaced online showing bouncers horrifically abusing five young men.

Source: Briefly News