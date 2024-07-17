Four suspected hitmen were gunned down during a shootout with law enforcement in Overport, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal

A multi-disciplinary team reportedly intercepted the group, which was believed to be on its way to kill a businessman

A fifth suspect was reportedly injured during the shootout, and paramedics treated him on the scene

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Four suspected hitmen were killed during a shootout with police in Overport, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Stock Imange and Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans praised KwaZulu-Natal’s law enforcement teams after four suspected hitmen were killed in a shootout in Overport, Durban, on 17 July 2024.

Fifth assailant services shootout

According to @DasenThathiah, the multi-disciplinary team, led by the Hawks, intercepted the men who were believed to be on their way to murder a businessman and his security detail. ALS Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson told News24 that paramedics treated the injured suspect.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SAPS reportedly recovered four guns from the scene.

Mzansi applauds KZN police officers

Many social media users commended KZN police officers for their zero-tolerance approach to tackling crime.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

“That’s one lucky businessman and bodyguards.”

@MUZARIS added:

“Now they must go do the Lord's work on the person who had hired them, totally clean up.”

@Cphesihle24 commented:

“Even if they were going home to sleep, no problem at all.”

@heisthemediator stated:

“General is dealing with thugs the correct way.”

@BetweenyouI said:

“I was getting worried. KZN SAPS were on a break, and now it's back to business.”

IPID probe fatal shootout of triple murder suspect

Briefly News reported that IPID was investigating a shootout in Inanda that left a triple murder suspect dead.

The SAPS traced the 26-year-old to his hideout in the township.

When officers tried gaining entry to the premises, the man opened fire.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News