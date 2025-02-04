Police have opened a murder case following the discovery of a half-naked woman dead inside her locked room in Siyabuswa

Mbali Mahlangu, 31, was last seen entering her room to sleep for the night before relatives found her lifeless body the next day

A murder investigation was opened on Sunday, 2 February 2025, the day of the discovery, while no arrests have yet been made

A woman's lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood inside her locked backroom in Siyabuswa Township. Image: Mpumalanga DCSSL

Source: Original

MPUMALANGA — The horrific sight of a blood-smeared floor greeted a concerned relative as they opened the locked room door of a woman who had last been seen a day earlier.

Moments later, a township community, too afraid to walk inside as the half-naked body of Mbali Mahlangu lay near the door, wondered in horror about what happened to the vivacious 31-year-old.

Woman found in own pool of blood

Family members reported last seeing her on the evening of Saturday, 1 February 2025, when she retreated to her backroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police have since launched a murder investigation following the discovery of Mahlangu's lifeless body at about 5pm the next day.

"The family became suspicious when they returned from church in the afternoon, and her room door was still shut," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.

"They [then] decided to open the room using a spare key. To their horror, a pool of blood was visible on the floor. Except for a T-shirt, the victim was lying half-naked, facing upwards," said Ndubane.

"Paramedics responded and, on arrival, declared her dead at the scene. A murder docket was subsequently opened for investigation."

Relatives found Mbali Mahlangu unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood inside her locked backroom. Image: Mpumalanga DCSSL

Source: Original

Mahlangu was found to have suffered multiple visible injuries on her body. Ndubane said it appeared she was stabbed with a sharp object.

The police, in a post on X, confirmed the investigation was ongoing while an arrest was yet to be made.

"Police are working around the clock to find the suspect or suspects and bring them to book. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Briggette Mashego on 068 327 8168," added Ndubane.

"Anonymous tippers can alternatively call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or via the MySaps app. All received information will be treated as confidential."

Woman found dead, buried in shallow grave

In a related story, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man for the murder of his subordinate, missing since Christmas.

An investigation led police to a 37-year-old suspect, resulting in his arrest on Saturday, 4 January. Ayabonga Mjilo, 21, was last seen on Monday, 23 December 2024, as the pair reportedly left Capello, a popular establishment in Umhlanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News