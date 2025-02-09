Alleged illegal miners are reportedly trapped underground at the sealed-off Rand Leases Mine in Gauteng

Johannesburg EMS and other search and rescue entities partook in the mission to find two zama zamas

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Briefly News the undertaking was delicate and required complex planning

Search and rescue role players are attempting to retrieve trapped illegal miners at an abandoned Gauteng mine. Image: Johannesburg EMS

Source: Original

ROODEPOORT — A rescue operation is underway at a Gauteng mine on Sunday, 9 February 2025, following reports of trapped illegal miners.

According to information, two zama zamas were holed up underground at the disused Rand Leases Mine in Florida, Roodepoort.

Search and rescuers postpone effort

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) search and rescue technicians attended the scene, supported by a police search and rescue unit, Mine Rescue Services, and Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said there had been no injuries reported.

However, the rescue effort was later called off due to imminent safety concerns, per a video statement posted to X, while the illegal miners reportedly remained underground. Responding to a Briefly News inquiry, Mulaudzi said a decision was taken to halt Sunday's search, with plans to resume the next morning.

Emergency and law enforcement are searching for trapped illegal miners at the abandoned Rand Leases Mine in Roodepoort. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

"For the rescue technicians' safety, and others working [on the mission], we've decided to call off the search for the day.

"It is complex and challenging by its nature. It requires proper planning and coordination to ensure the safety of all the rescuers and other role players on the ground. Since it was becoming dark, the risk of injuries was high. Hence, the calling off of the operation.

"It will resume at about 8am. Affected families and community leaders have been briefed. We urge that residents ]not go back to the area since there is a risk of them falling into the disused mine shaft."

The situation is reminiscent of Stilfontein, where, for several months, thousands of illegal miners remained holed up and others trapped at a disused mine in Klerksdorp, North West, during a standoff with police which ended in January.

150 illegal miners trapped in Mpumalanga

In a related story, Briefly News reported that as a standoff played out with hundreds, possibly thousands of illegal miners at the Stilfontein mine in the North West, a similar situation unravelled in Mpumalanga.

Police confirmed three zama zamas were dead as about 150 were reportedly trapped inside a shaft at an abandoned mining facility in Sabie, 62km outside Nelspruit, uncovered on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

Source: Briefly News