The ongoing trial in the murder of AKA appears to have reached a promising point

The five men accused of the rapper's killing are set to appear in the Durban High Court

Fans are sitting in wait to see how the case develops as many now hope the mastermind (s) will finally be revealed

The five men accused of murdering AKA will have their day in court. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The trial involving the five men accused of murdering AKA is reportedly expected to be presented at the Durban High Court.

AKA murder trial goes to high court

Nearly two years since AKA and his manager, Tibz, were gunned down outside of a Durban restaurant, it appears there's a promising development in their case.

According to a post by eNCA's Dasen Thathiah, the case has now been moved to the Durban High Court, where the five men arrested in Durban are expected to stand trial after two of them were recently denied bail.

The case has been ongoing for some time; however, Briefly News reports that KZN police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is positive about its progress and even expects to make more arrests.

The five suspects in AKA's murder case will appear at the Durban High Court. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The men's trial is expected to begin on 8 May 2025, and eNCA's Aakash Bramdeo suggests that once the indictment is served, those following the case will get a clearer understanding of what truly happened in the run-up to the assassinations:

Here's what Mzansi said about the new developments

Fans are eagerly waiting for justice to be served and hope that the person (s) behind the assassinations will be unmasked.

Meanwhile, the extradition case involving the Ndimande brothers is still hanging as South Africans wait for the outcome of their deportation.

Constitution_94 demanded:

"Sentence the thugs already. The evidence is overwhelming."

Thokoza88288017 said:

"I wonder when they are arresting the mastermind."

syrachozaga wrote:

"I just want the interviewer to ask them each one question, 'Was it worth it?' They're getting 25+ years jail for a few thousand rands."

Gianicos1 was curious:

"Is there any update on the extradition of the 2 who are hiding in Swaziland? Not sure why it's taking so long to extradite people from that Banana Republic. We are not going to place them before a firing squad!"

Nota Baloyi makes damning accusations against K.O

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's statement about K.O.

The controversial music executive not only believes that K.O's brother was involved in AKA's murder, but he also claims the rapper paid judges to have him arrested for his defamatory statements painting his brother as a suspect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News