Limpopo SAPS Launches Manhunt for 4 Awaiting Trial Prisoners, Mzansi Says: “Someone Let Them Out”
- Limpopo Police have launched a manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from Northam Station
- The four foreign nationals allegedly escaped in the early hours of the morning of Monday, 10 February
- South Africans are questioning just how the prisoners managed to force the doors open and escape
LIMPOPO - The South African Police Service in the province has launched a manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners.
The foreign nationals, who were in custody at the Northam Police Station, were awaiting trial before escaping on Monday, 10 February 2025.
They faced the same charge of tampering with the essential infrastructure during July 2024.
Investigations are underway into suspects' escape
According to Provincial Police Commissioner Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Knowledge Dhambuza (36), Limited Dhambuza (25), Eric Zion Nechikhovele (39) and Joao Chauke (27) escaped from the cells just after 4 am.
Police stated that they heard suspicious loud banging coming from the direction of the cells and immediately went to investigate. When they arrived, they found several doors forced open and no trace of the suspects.
"A team of detectives has been appointed to trace the suspects and to also investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape,” Ledwaba said.
Community members are urged not to attempt to apprehend the suspects as they could be dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrant Officer Temane on 082 934 6275, or the investigating officer, Captain Du Plessis on 082 565 7611. You could also use the Crime Stop number which is 0860010111 or report the matter by using MySAPSApp or reporting it at the nearest police station.
The country is no stranger to escaped prisoners, and on 8 December 2024, four detainees escaped from the Swartruggens Police Station cells. One was nabbed on the day of the escape, while two others were apprehended on Friday, 13 December.
The fourth suspect was nabbed on 5 January 2025 when he was found at abandoned farmhouses.
South Africans question how suspects escaped
The news of the escape had social media buzzing, as users questioned how the men managed to escape.
Kgarudi Maphutha stated:
“Those police who were on duty must be suspended with immediate effect.”
Vumbiwa Shilenge exclaimed:
“These doors can't be forced open. Come on😂.”
Thabo Phaladi stated:
“If you believe that someone can break out and free themselves, surely you have never been into cells 🤣.
L Evans Ngoato added:
“Someone let them out.”
Tebogo Komane said:
“Useless SAPS again.”
Inmate escapes during celebratory event
Briefly News reported that a manhunt was launched on 7 November 2024 to find and arrest Martin Jackson.
He was serving a 20-year-sentence at the Boksburg Correctional Centre for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition.
According to initial reports, Jackson escaped while officials celebrated the appointment of a new area commissioner.
Source: Briefly News
