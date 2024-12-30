The South African Police Service is investigating the murder of a businessman in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The security company owner was in the parking lot when unidentified gunmen shot and killed him

The suspects then fled the scene in two vehicles, and South Africans mourned another violent killing in KwaZulu-Natal over the festive season

SA mourned the death of a businessman in Durban. Images: Goads Agency and The Good Brigade

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The owner of a security business in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, was gunned down on 30 December 2025. The South African Police Service is probing a case of murder.

How did the murder happen?

According to SABC News, the 32-year-old businessman was sitting in a parking lot in his car. An unconfirmed number of suspects travelling in two vehicles appeared, and they opened fire. He died instantly, and the suspects fled the scene.

Violent crimes during the festive season

There has been a string of violent crimes that have taken place in the country since the festive season began.

A man in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested after a truck driver was shot three times and killed following a fight over a parking space on 28 December

A Gauteng police officer was arrested on 27 December after he went on the lam for murdering a man in cold blood in Soweto

A Tshwane man was arrested for killing his Tshwane Metro Police Department girlfriend on 23 December

South Africans worried

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their views.

Shan Joe said:

"If it's not a hijacking, then it's drug-related. If it's not that, then it's a jealous lover, or else it's a revenge attack. Very common here. You have to watch your back."

Tshidiso Peter Ages Khoanyane said:

"One day, wearing a bulletproof vest will be a prerequisite to walk in any street in South Africa,."

Jabu Khetheni said:

"Yoooh, in KZN, if you manage to see the next day, you're lucky."

Lucky Shukuma said:

"KZN should be declared a no-go area until the government fixes this mess."

Sylvia Dikgomo said:

"KZN is not for the fainthearted."

