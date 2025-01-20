The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has been probed for fraud and corruption relating to her time as a municipal manager

Ntshavheni was the municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in 2009 when she allegedly oversaw the irregular awarding of a tender

The Hawks are investigating her after a report from the Auditor-General slammed her conduct as the municipality's municipal manager

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

JOHANNESBURG — Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni might soon face the might of the law as the Hawks is reportedly investigating a criminal case opened against her in 2021. She has been implicated in an alleged fraud and corruption case which goes back to when she was a municipal manager in 2009.

Ntshavheni probed for fraud and corruption

According to News24, Ntshavheni reportedly irregularly awarded a tender to an accounting firm to prepare the municipality's 2008/09 annual financial statements. The tender was initially worth R584,000. Five companies reportedly bid for the tender, allegedly awarded to Makwande Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors.

Court documents relating to a court case between Makwande and the municipality revealed that Makwande was not named among the five companies that submitted bids for the tender. However, on 7 July 2009, Ntshavheni awarded the tender to Makwande. Ntshavheni and Makwande met two days later, and the contract's scope was extended.

Court rules against tender

Two years later, Makwande sent Ntshavheni a letter of demand and said that the project cost was over R2,3 million, of which Makwande only received R268,681. The Polokwane High Court ruled in 2020 that the tender was irregularly awarded and must be set aside. It further instructed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to explore corruption charges. Ntshavheni was accused of failing to prevent wasteful expenditure of R2.5 million as a municipal manager.

What happened to the case?

A case was opened the following year to investigate the tender award. The NPA in Limpopo reportedly began drafting a charge sheet and allegedly charged Ntshavheni with one count of fraud and corruption amounting to R2.5 million.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni explains "smoke out" remarks

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ntshavheni defended herself and clarified her remarks against zama zamas. She had previously said the government would smoke the illegal miners who were underground in the Stilfontein Mine.

She posted a screenshot of a definition from ChatGPT explaining that the term "smoke out" is a metaphor for forcing someone out of hiding. South Africans debated her explanation.

