JOHANNESBURG — State-owned enterprise Eskom has prevented loadshedding for 300 days as of 21 January 2025. It aims to keep the lights on for 365 days straight. South Africans, though, were unmoved by the achievements.

Eskom celebrates loadshedding milestone

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom last celebrated a similar milestone in June 2018. It also announced that the 300-day period has reduced unplanned outages and saved over R16 billion in diesel expenditure. In November 2024, Eskom saved over R13 billion in diesel expenses. Eskom is still, however, implementing load reduction.

What causes load reduction

Eskom revealed that illegal connections cause load reduction. It has since fully implemented load reduction in areas like Soweto, Ekurhuleni and Limpopo. Eskom also said it is wrestling with vandalism and cable theft.

Netizens complained

South Africans on Facebook slammed the SOE for continual power outages.

Kuda Matiza said:

"Eskom is playing games. There are places where electricity goes out for days, and it happens repeatedly. How can you have five to seven days of faulty at least three times a month?"

Johnny Jonas Rasethe said:

"Loadshedding is still there in some parts of the country. It has just been decorated to load reduction."

Hlongwane Tshepo Tuna said:

"We have load reduction of five hours twice a week. Loadshedding has been moved to kasis."

Felix Kali said:

"Winter is coming. We're still going to experience loadshedding."

Lungani dlaks Mngomezulu said:

"That's what they are paid to do."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa awarded Person of the Year

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was voted the Person of the Year. Mail and Guardian readers voted him for his work to prevent load-shedding.

Ramokgopa was instrumental in keeping the lights on since he was appointed to the position. He had previously promised to keep the lights on and end loadshedding before December 2024, and he fulfilled his promise.

