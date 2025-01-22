“I Just Flushed R18K”: Hun Shares How Much Money One Can Make From Selling Poop, SA Amazed
- A well-known South African influencer and content writer amazed Mzansi after sharing a quick way to make money
- Dominic Zaca, known for getting homophobic bullies dismissed from work, plugged their followers with an easier route to acquire financial freedom
- South Africans were curious to find out more on the topic and created a conversation of 4.1K comments
- People are making millions a year by becoming stool donors in South Africa
The content creator schooled Mzansi on how valuable bodily waste was and the money one can make.
Dominic shared that South Africans can make money from selling their faeces every time they take a dump.
Hun shares how much money one can make from selling poop
The unemployment rate in South Africa is down; embarrassing that people are considering selling their poop to make ends meet. A popular public speaker, teacher and content creator, Dominic Zaca, shook things up in the streets of Cape Town.
Zaca shared that people could sell their faeces for around R9K per stool. The waste will be used for many reasons, including research.
Watch the TikTok video below:
South Africans become millionaires by becoming stool donors
An article by Jacaranda FM explained how South Africans are becoming filthy rich just by selling their poop. A global stool donor network focused in America and Canada uses faeces to treat diseases and other health issues via FMT.
The faeces are collected from a healthy donor and introduced into a patient’s gastrointestinal tract.
Here’s how to become a stool donor at Human Microbes:
- Complete the screening questionnaire
- Complete verification of stool type and physical fitness
- An video interview
- The company or the recipient pays for stool and blood testing
- You'll be paid $500 (R8,900) per stool. If you have bowel movements every day, your salary can total $180,000 (R3.2 million) per year
Mzansi reacts to new money-making way on TikTok
Social media users were amazed by the information and shared their thoughts in the comments section:
@molls_mams felt weak:
“I just flushed R18k today.”
@Gap Kwiin was amazed:
“Dominic, I have five kids, so we are carrying R54 000 in our bodies right now as we’re sitting?”
@Nale trolled:
“Cries in constipation.”
@Khutso Mahlaela commented:
“Ah, finally! A profession I can excel in!”
@Nish said:
“It's not as easy as it sounds; not everyone qualifies.”
