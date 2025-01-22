A well-known South African influencer and content writer amazed Mzansi after sharing a quick way to make money

Dominic Zaca, known for getting homophobic bullies dismissed from work, plugged their followers with an easier route to acquire financial freedom

South Africans were curious to find out more on the topic and created a conversation of 4.1K comments

People are making millions a year by becoming stool donors in South Africa

The content creator schooled Mzansi on how valuable bodily waste was and the money one can make.

A Mzansi hun plugged SA on how they can make money selling stools. Image: @zacadominic

Source: TikTok

Dominic shared that South Africans can make money from selling their faeces every time they take a dump.

Hun shares how much money one can make from selling poop

The unemployment rate in South Africa is down; embarrassing that people are considering selling their poop to make ends meet. A popular public speaker, teacher and content creator, Dominic Zaca, shook things up in the streets of Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zaca shared that people could sell their faeces for around R9K per stool. The waste will be used for many reasons, including research.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans become millionaires by becoming stool donors

A lady amazed SA with how much they can make from selling poop. Image: @zacadominic

Source: TikTok

An article by Jacaranda FM explained how South Africans are becoming filthy rich just by selling their poop. A global stool donor network focused in America and Canada uses faeces to treat diseases and other health issues via FMT.

The faeces are collected from a healthy donor and introduced into a patient’s gastrointestinal tract.

Here’s how to become a stool donor at Human Microbes:

Complete the screening questionnaire

Complete verification of stool type and physical fitness

An video interview

The company or the recipient pays for stool and blood testing

You'll be paid $500 (R8,900) per stool. If you have bowel movements every day, your salary can total $180,000 (R3.2 million) per year

Mzansi reacts to new money-making way on TikTok

Social media users were amazed by the information and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@molls_mams felt weak:

“I just flushed R18k today.”

@Gap Kwiin was amazed:

“Dominic, I have five kids, so we are carrying R54 000 in our bodies right now as we’re sitting?”

@Nale trolled:

“Cries in constipation.”

@Khutso Mahlaela commented:

“Ah, finally! A profession I can excel in!”

@Nish said:

“It's not as easy as it sounds; not everyone qualifies.”

3 More money-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News