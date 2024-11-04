Eskom has announced that they managed to reach diesel savings of R13.7 billion year-on-year

The power utility said that the absence of load shedding since March 2024 helped with their savings

South Africans have questioned why Eskom needs a tariff hike when they have saved so much

Eskom has another reason to celebrate, but South Africans are still sceptical.

With load shedding being suspended for over seven months, the power utility has been able to make some massive savings on diesel.

Over R13 billion saved

Eskom recently announced that they had reached savings of R13.7 billion year-on-year thanks to the absence of load shedding.

Load shedding has been suspended since 26 March 2024.

“Investments in the Generation Recovery Plan have been instrumental in maintaining a stable power supply across South Africa, driving efficiencies, and achieving R13.7 billion in year-on-year diesel savings,” Eskom said.

Mzansi questions why Eskom needs tariff increase

Social media users are happy that there’s no loadshedding, but they’re also questioning why the power utility needs a tariff increase when they have savings.

Clement Hadley Naidoo said:

“And still, they want an exorbitant tariff increase. They are messing with us, these ones🤣.”

Angelo Loock asked:

“Now, why the hell do they want record increases? Can’t they redirect that saving into meaningful outputs for SA?”

Selwin Kirkwood added:

“That's a lot of money. Hopefully, the increase is totally off, and a decrease must be approved🙏ASB.”

Stephen Pillai noted:

“You see. If you steal less, any business sector can flourish.”

Fatima Raju suggested:

“So, pass the saving onto consumers who bared the brunt of Eskom's incompetence for all these months. I think we deserve it, as it placed a huge toll on our livelihood.”

Mark Anthony Du Plessis added:

“If they save, how do they want an increase? If you work better with money, then you, as Eskom, can make power affordable.”

Eskom celebrated 163 days without loadshedding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom celebrated 163 days without loadshedding on 7 September 2024.

Eskom also revealed that it saved R12 billion on diesel between April and September, but netizens accused it of lying.

Some pointed to load reduction as proof of the lie they accused Eskom of.

