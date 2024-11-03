Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently appeared before the ANC's Integrity Commission.

Mashatile has maintained his innocence despite being at the centre of a few investigations

South Africans don't think the ANC's Deputy President would be dealt with anyway

Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently appeared before the ANC's Integrity Commission, but South Africans don't think he will get into trouble. Image: Jason Alden.

Source: Getty Images

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has appeared before the ANC’s Integrity Commission.

Mashatile, who has recently been the subject of numerous allegations, appeared before the integrity commission chaired by the veteran Reverend Frank Chikane.

A source who spoke to City Press said the party’s deputy president was just one of a few ANC leaders scheduled to appear before the commission.

Mashatile wrote to commission

The source said that before he was summoned, Mashatile wrote to the commission to volunteer to explain his side of the story.

“He was called to account for all the allegations mentioned against him in the media. The commission has been trying to get him to appear, but he was always busy with government work and organisation,” the source said.

Why Mashatile appeared before Integrity Commission

The deputy president has recently been in the news over a Hawks probe into a R28-million mansion and a Public Protector investigation into tenders received by his children.

Investigations are underway into those who appear to fund his and his family's lifestyles.

South Africans don’t think anything will happen

Social media users who reflected on the news believed Mashatile would escape punishment.

Aubrey Vukeya said:

“Unfortunately, the integrity commission of ANC doesn't have integrity, so it is difficult to believe their recommendations on their verdict.”

Itumeleng Phoko added:

“The most overrated and useless job in the country.”

@Mrmoney115 said:

“It will all go away just like the Kodwa one.”

@GumbiJabulano added:

“They rush to call people to appear before them, but they take ages to release outcomes of reports. What's holding them with Minister Thembi Simelane's? We don't think the Simelane one is as complicated as they make it out to be. Straightforward one, either she's guilty or innocent.”

@lesiba_keetse said:

“That thing is just a waste of time. Nothing will ever come out of it.”

@Mdluli472311 added:

“We know the outcome. It’s just a waste of time.”

Mashatile selected as Deputy President by Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Paul Mashatile as the country’s deputy president.

Ramaphosa confirmed the decision when announcing his new National Executive, but not everyone was happy with the choices.

Many in the country expressed concern about the number of ministers he had appointed and how much it would cost to maintain the posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News