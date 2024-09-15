Deputy President Paul Mashthile is recovering well at home after collapsing on stage during an event

Mashathile was giving the keynote address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations when he fainted

The deputy president mentioned the previous day that he felt as if he had food poisoning

Paul Mashatile is in good health and recovering at home.

That’s the word from the office of the deputy president after he collapsed while giving a speech at an event in Limpopo on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is recovering well at home after he collapsed on stage at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Limpopo. Image: @PMashatile.

Mashatile was conducting the keynote address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations when he suddenly fainted.

He was nearing the end of the speech when he visibly got dizzy and started to fall. Thankfully, his security detail reacted quickly and were able to catch him before he dropped to the ground.

He was then rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was suffering from dehydration from the heat.

Mashatile’s office provides health update

While Mashatile’s office initially provided an update after the event, they have since provided a further update to say that the Deputy President was in good health.

“He is in high spirits and is resting at home following his travel back to his home yesterday,” part of the statement noted.

“The Deputy President also thanks all South Africans for their support and prayers,” it continued.

Mashatile felt sick the day before

While the official cause of his collapse has been put down to dehydration from the extreme heat, Mashatile did mention he wasn’t feeling well the day before.

During a public appearance at another function, the deputy president explained that it felt like he had food poisoning. Despite being a little under the weather, he still kept his commitments.

Mashatile selected as Deputy President by Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Paul Mashatile as the country’s deputy president.

Ramaphosa confirmed the decision when announcing his new National Executive, but not everyone was happy with the choices.

Many in the country expressed concern about the number of ministers he had appointed, and how much it would cost to maintain the posts.

