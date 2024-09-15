Paul Mashatile Resting at Home After Collapsing at Event, Complained of Feeling Ill the Day Before
- Deputy President Paul Mashthile is recovering well at home after collapsing on stage during an event
- Mashathile was giving the keynote address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations when he fainted
- The deputy president mentioned the previous day that he felt as if he had food poisoning
Paul Mashatile is in good health and recovering at home.
That’s the word from the office of the deputy president after he collapsed while giving a speech at an event in Limpopo on Saturday, 14 September 2024.
Mashatile was conducting the keynote address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations when he suddenly fainted.
He was nearing the end of the speech when he visibly got dizzy and started to fall. Thankfully, his security detail reacted quickly and were able to catch him before he dropped to the ground.
He was then rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was suffering from dehydration from the heat.
Mashatile’s office provides health update
While Mashatile’s office initially provided an update after the event, they have since provided a further update to say that the Deputy President was in good health.
“He is in high spirits and is resting at home following his travel back to his home yesterday,” part of the statement noted.
“The Deputy President also thanks all South Africans for their support and prayers,” it continued.
Mashatile felt sick the day before
While the official cause of his collapse has been put down to dehydration from the extreme heat, Mashatile did mention he wasn’t feeling well the day before.
During a public appearance at another function, the deputy president explained that it felt like he had food poisoning. Despite being a little under the weather, he still kept his commitments.
Mashatile selected as Deputy President by Ramaphosa
Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Paul Mashatile as the country’s deputy president.
Ramaphosa confirmed the decision when announcing his new National Executive, but not everyone was happy with the choices.
Many in the country expressed concern about the number of ministers he had appointed, and how much it would cost to maintain the posts.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za