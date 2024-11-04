Kriel Power Station Unit Catches Fire but No Loadshedding Expected, SA Worried
- Kriel Power Station's Unit 6 recently caught fire on 3 November after an oil pipe broke, causing an oil spill
- the incident, Eskom asserted, will not result in loadshedding or disruption to the power supply
- South Africans believed that the fire may have been an act of sabotage and weighed in on the incident
MPUMALANGA — The Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga reportedly caught fire after an oil spill. Eskom assured the nation that it would not result in loadshedding.
Oil spill causes Kriel fire
Eskom's unit 6 caught fire after an oil pipe broke, causing an oil spill on the turbines, which resulted in a fire on 3 November 2024. The station responded to the incident and swiftly contained the fire. Eskom also said there was enough generational capacity to prevent a case of loadshedding because of the fire.
South Africans have questions
Netizens on Facebook suspected that the fire may have been the result of sabotage.
Rowan Torr said:
"Tell us the truth. What is causing these incidents?"
Nhlakanipho Makhubo said:
"This is the second time Krel has caught fire in the period of three years."
Francois Van Der Merwe joked:
"Where are the days when a bit of rain resulted in weeks of loadshedding? I miss that."
Basie B Muvhango said:
"They have started with their sabotage tactics."
Muziwakawupheli Ngwendo said:
"Job opportunities are now created."
Cyril Ramaphosa deploys SANDF
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the South African National Defence Force to power stations across the country in May.
The deployment was meant to protect the power stations from criminal activities, and it would cost millions.
South Africa was furious that the second deployment, which happened in 2022 when criminals targeted power stations, would cost R203 million.
Some accused him of trying to use the deployment as a campaigning tool for the 2024 general elections, which happened in the same month.
