Popular YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has been linked to a payments controversy involving thousands of Rands

A clip surfaced on social media showing the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture questioning an unexplained influencer payment

Netizens reacted with humour and admiration after it emerged that Lasizwe might be the influencer in question

Lasizwe was dragged into a payments scandal involving R120k. Image: lasizwe

Bathong! Popular YouTuber Lasizwe has been dragged into a government corruption scandal involving hundreds of thousands of Rands.

Lasizwe, who recently secured a spot on national TV, is known for his pristine image. The trailblazing YouTuber is known for chasing the bag, and it seems in his quest to get to cash, he may have landed himself in trouble.

Lasizwe dragged into corruption scandal

A social media user @Mathaba2022 took to X on Wednesday, 30 April and responded to a video of Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture member Liam Jacobs questioning the Chief Executive Officer of Netball South Africa, Modiegi Komane, on 22 April 2025.

The executive was asked why they paid a social media influencer R119,000. The executive failed to answer the question, stating that they didn’t have the details as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) was unavailable.

Social media user @Mathaba2022 shared a screenshot of Lasizwe with the caption:

“Influencer in Question 😭😭”

The social media user clarified that they weren’t implying that Lasizwe was paid the whole R119,000. The post read:

“Not saying they were paid R120k — just noticed they were part of the campaign. Interesting to see who all was involved.”

Lasizwe was one of the influencers roped in for the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC). The Netball World Cup was held for the first time on African from 28 July to 6 August 2023 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

SA weighs in as Lasizwe is implicated

In the comments, netizens reacted with hilarious reactions and admiration for the social media user for uncovering the identity of the influencer.

Here are some of the reactions:

@_officialMoss said:

“With Twitter, I just knew that with or without her answer, we would definitely know who the influencer was. 😂”

@angiebaloyi said:

“I knew that soon X investigators will solve this nyakanyaka 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@Thabis0_012 gushed:

“I swear if every case were published, y'all would get people in jail quick and fast. What level of investigation is this 🤯🤯🤯”

@ZYantolo7 responded:

“Lol if it's not Somizi, it's him in the middle of corruption if not a scam.”

@CubOfALioness1 highlighted:

“Being an influencer is risky. 🤣🤣😂 One minute you’re trending and enjoying money they paid you to just dance. Two minutes later, you’re making the headlines as being part of the mismanagement of funds and a hint of fraud from an organisation🙅‍♀️😭”

@Penelope_Mph0 claimed:

“😭😭😭He has been scamming everyone.”

Lasizwe has been linked to a government corruption scandal. Image: lasizwe

Lasizwe books himself into a mental health wellness centre

Meanwhile, Lasizwe has always been open about his mental health. Briefly News reported that Lasizwe booked himself into a mental health wellness centre in December 2024.

The reality TV star announced on his socials that he had booked himself in a mental health wellness centre to recharge and reflect on the year.

