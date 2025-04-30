Sizwe Dhlomo addressed the tragic deaths of three Constables: Linda Cebekhulu, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys

Speaking during the #FirstThingsFirst segment on Kaya FM, he suggested that the media rushed to report on the matter prematurely

The renowned media personality also explained why he believes the officers may have been hijacked or kidnapped

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the slain SAPS officers. Image: Abramjee

Renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the three missing constables whose bodies were found in the Hennops River in Centurion, along the N1.

South Africa is still coming to terms with the tragic deaths of Constables Linda Cebekhulu, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys. The three officers went missing on Wednesday, 23 April. Their bodies were found along with those of two other people in the Hennops River in Centurion, along the N1 on Monday night and Tuesday, 29 April.

Sizwe Dhlomo discusses slain SAPS officers

Speaking during Kaya 959’s Siz the World with Sizwe Dhlomo #FirstThingsFirst segment on Wednesday, 30 April, the personality suggested that the media should have waited for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to release all the details about the missing officers before reporting.

Dhlomo said:

“Maybe the media is at fault for reporting on a story before all the details are out. Maybe they should’ve rather gathered all the evidence, then come out and told us once they knew exactly what was going on, because now all it's leading to is speculation.”

Earlier in the segment, Sizwe Dhlomo discussed why the constables might have been hijacked. He explained that not every SAPS officer is equipped with a service pistol, despite having received training.

“They were in a private vehicle, and sometimes even if you work for the SAPS, you don’t necessarily carry a pistol. I’ll give you an example. This one Constable used to work in the Cyber Crimes Department. Now, cyber crimes are online. You don’t necessarily confront people physically. So, there’s no need for you to carry a pistol. You obviously go through APS training, and then at the end of the day, you decide whether you want a service pistol or not,” he said.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on fallen police officers. Image: sizwedhlomo/Instagram, Abramjee/X

SAPS searching for Constables' VW Polo

In a related development, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is still searching for the VW Polo the three constables were travelling in.

The officers were travelling from Bloemfontein in the Free State to Polokwane in Limpopo, where they were deployed, when they were allegedly kidnapped and hijacked.

The police investigated a case of kidnapping and launched a full-scale search for them.

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said they are not speculating about the vehicle. He added that the police had identified where they believe the car entered the river.

Moja Love pays tribute to slain officers

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moja Love paid tribute to the fallen police officers.

Moja Love released a statement on Wednesday, 30 April, on its official X account. The controversial DStv channel expressed grief, solidarity and condolences to the officers' families and the SAPS.

