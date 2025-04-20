South African producer, Lebo M will allegedly pay his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels half a million rand in spousal support

This comes after the musician claimed that Samuels had no right to take his Blüthner grand piano in the divorce settlement

The music composer's lawyer says the instrument was not part of the settlement and the matter was forwarded to court

Lebo M's ex-wife Pretty Samuels has been 'told' to return the R1.2 million piano. Image: Getty

Music producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake, who recently announced his once in a Lifetime Concert Live has allegedly agreed to maintain his latest ex-wife, Pretty Samuels.

The Lion King composer, who recently demanded his grand piano back from Samuels will reportedly pay spousal maintenance to his fourth ex-wife.

According to Sunday World the Grammy-award-winning music producer has agreed to pay his ex-wife more than R500 000 in spousal maintenance.

The publication adds that Morake revealed this in his application he filed in the Johannesburg High Court.

Lebo M will reportedly pay R500k to fourth ex-wife Pretty Samuels. Image: GettyImages

Pretty Samuels reportedly told to return R1.2 million grand piano

Sunday World reveals that the Johannesburg High Court has Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake an order to force his ex-wife Pretty Samuels to return the Blüthner concert piano.

Samuels reportedly stole the purloined the R1.2 million musical instrument from Morake's rented storage facility in Sandton, Johannesburg and sold it.

TimesLIVE shared on X earlier this month that the music composer's lawyer, Brian Msimeki said the piano was not part of the divorce agreement.

Msimeki added that there was only one valid settlement agreement, and it was made an order of court.

"There was no agreement. No consent. No justification to remove, sell, or dispose of that instrument. Only deception,” said Msemeki.

South Africans react to the music composer's latest divorce

@Ngubenil said:

"It’s impossible that this guy fights about assets with every ex-wife."

@Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"This what you get for marrying a trophy wife who brings nothing to the table except a pretty face."

@theHirohito said:

"When you're rich, women will make sure to milk you and still want more after the divorce."

@SlindileNgubo2 wrote:

"She's probably gonna leave that marriage with just clothes, pics and nothing else. This man has been married a number of times, and he still has his money. He's making sure no one sends him to cleaners...but try Sisi!"

@Tobilo16 replied:

"Some have mental illness, and depression because of marriage, and some get out of marriage with caskets. On the other side is divorce left, right and center people lose assets they worked for their entire life. Are we really sure about this marriage thing? Marriage nowadays"

@sleekcliq responded:

"Why not have a prenuptial agreement, knowing that you're rich?"

