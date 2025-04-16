German music composer Hans Zimmer is in Mzansi to prepare for the highly anticipated Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer

The Lion King composer, Lebo M, has spent more than 10 years featuring on Hans Zimmer's international live shows

Some of the performers for the show include the Soweto Spiritual Singers, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ndlovu Youth Choir

Lebo M and Hans Zimmer to perform in Cape Town. Image: Brian Rasic

Source: Getty Images

The Lion King music composer Lebo M will be having a showstopping concert with German composer Hans Zimmer.

Hans Zimmer arrives in Cape Town

The talented music composer is ecstatic for the Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer concert in Cape Town.

Fans can catch the show at the Grand Arena at Grand West on 18 April 2025. Some other performers for the night are Soweto Spiritual Singers, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ndlovu Youth Choir, as well as Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lebo M described the show as “a celebration of culture, legacy and a creative brotherhood.”

Lebo M shared the stage with Hans for a decade

The award-winning musician Lebo M, spent more than a decade entertaining Hans Zimer's audience during his international live shows. Lebo M is excited to give Hans a taste of what South Africa has to offer,

“Having shared the world stage with Hans for years, it is profoundly moving to welcome him here, in front of a South African audience,” he said, adding that Capetonians should expect nothing but magic.

Lebo M will be sharing some of his greatest works on The Lion King, Circle Of Life and a broadway hit titled He Lives In You. He will also give fans a taste of his unreleased music.

Lebo M will be performing in Cape Town. Image: Brian Rasic

Source: Getty Images

Hans shares Lebo M's excitement

This experience proves to be something monumental for Hans Zimmer who echoed Lebo's sentiments of being a long-term collaborator. Sharing the stage with him in his hometown is definitely one for the books.

“Performing with Lebo M in South Africa is a deeply personal and powerful moment for me. Our collaboration has spanned decades and continents, but this, sharing our music on his home soil, is something extraordinary.”

Hyping his upcoming show, on Instaram Lebo M wrote: "A historic night awaits! It's my great pleasure and honour to announce for the very first time ever in Africa! I will be joined by my friend and brother @hanszimm."

