Music producer DJ Choc Ngwenya, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, who passed away on Friday, 11 April was buried on Saturday, 19 April

Ngwenya's daughter Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du took to her Instagram to bid farewell to her father this weekend

Industry friends and fans of the amapiano star took to her social media this weekend to comfort her

Musician DJ Choc Ngwenya's cause of death has been revealed.

The friends and family of the late Mbuyiselo Ngwenya known as DJ Choc bid farewell to him on Saturday, 19 April.

DJ Choc Ngwenya's daughter Lady Du has expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received and paid tribute to the legendary musician.

“I just ask when you see us in the streets please give us a hug, just a hug," said Lady Du.

She adds that she appreciates everyone who came to her father's funeral to comfort the family during this period.

"To my daddy, you've fought your battle, and we know you loved everyone. I pray that God receives you well,” she said.

TshisaLIVE reports that the legendary music producer passed away after a short illness.

Ngwenya's daughter, Lady Du revealed on her Instagram account this week that her father was laid to rest on Saturday, 19 April at the Vosloorus Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni.

Mzansi bids farewell to legendary musician

AyaMadikizela said:

"He might not be with you physically, but memories will last forever. It gets better with time. Ngxesi sisi."

PhumlaMusic responded:

"He will forever be with you in spirit. I Love you soo much Du. Be comforted sthandwa sami. I Love You."

Nthati Moshesh reacted:

"Grief is such a personal process. Be comforted my dearest. His love for you endures and vice versa. So sorry for your loss."

@TrevorBZungu wrote:

"It's aad to learn of the passing of Legendary DJ Choc. A grootman from our neighbourhood Vosloorus who was a pioneer and mentor to many talents in SA."

@Officialsirlu said:

"Sending my sincere condolences to you and the family Du. May God give you all the comfort and strength needed through this difficult time. Alehlanga lungehlanga mama."

OskidoBelieve said:

"Today, my heart is with you as you lay your father to rest. He wasn’t just a colleague in the industry, he was a true teacher, mentor, and pioneer who poured his knowledge into you and so many of us. His legacy lives on through the music, the memories, and especially through you."

DJ Choc Ngwenya's cause of death has been confirmed.

DJ Choc Ngwenya gushes over his wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Lady Du's father Mbuyiselo Ngwenya aka DJ Choc Ngwenya frequently gushed over his loving wife, Sandy Ngwenya on his Instagram account.

The legendary music producer, who passed away this past weekend publicly shared his love for his wife by stating in several Instagram posts that his wife was the love of his life.

South Africans and industry friends of the musician have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 51-year-old musician and music producer.

