A young student from the university showcased how he is making extra cash in a creative way

The gentleman expressed how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had been delayed, which led to his newfound hustle

South Africans were amused and impressed as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A creative university student has become the talk of the town after launching a small business on campus.

In the wake of the NSFAS delay, a student demonstrated his creative way to earn money. Image: @kgahlego_chiloane

Varsity student sells pap scones for extra cash

The young gent took to his social media account under the handle @kgahlego_chiloane, where he showcased his creative way to make extra cash.

In the video, he unveiled how he made scones from pap, a traditional South African staple. The innovative idea is not only winning over hungry students, but also drawing admiration for its blend of culture, flavour, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The student also expressed how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had been delayed, which led to his newfound hustle. He began experimenting with recipes in his residence kitchen. Inspired by a desire to create something uniquely South African and affordable, he swapped out traditional scone ingredients for pap (maize meal porridge), a staple food in many homes.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @kgahlego_chiloane simply said the following:

"NSFAS is delaying...I decided to sell porridge scones."

His pap scones quickly became a hit among young folks. Students have praised him not only for his baking skills but also for his hustle and creativity.

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes over the student's hustle

The online community took to the comments section to poke fun, while some praised him for his hustle.

Phiwe said:

"But maize meal has been through a lot this year, and it's only been five months."

Tully added:

"Good idea, and onion and tomato gravy."

Prowmaile shared:

"Yeah, nerh le creative. At least you can eat them with tea."

Noluu best girl commented:

"This is great, you managed to think out of the box, and people love them. Congratulations, you are now a business brand."

Theodora Mabunga replied:

"Well done, no excuses, you made it work."

Motso256 was impressed:

"This is a great entrepreneurship skill. May God protect and bless your hustle. Beautiful initiative."

Thandekile Zulu stated:

"Please post a picture of a happy customer."

NqobileR cracked a joke saying:

"I’m sorry for laughing, mara Yoh."

A student showcased his creative way to make money amid the NSFAS delay. Image: @kgahlego_chiloane

