An Instagram video of a man at an ATM became a viral hit on Instagram after viewers noticed the pet that he brought with him

In the clip, the man was withdrawing money while carrying a fear-inducing pet went viral on Instagram

People discussed the man's unusual strategy to keep safe from thieves while handling money in public

A man had the internet buzzing after showing his method to keep any thugs away. The video shows the menacing pet that the man chose to bring when he used the ATM.

A man went to the ATM and brought a slithering pet to protect him. Image: Paul Starosta / Getty Images / Arrive Alive / Instagram

Source: UGC

The video of the man and his pet left people buzzing on social media. Online users felt that the man's idea to use an exotic pet to protect himself looked like a good one.

Man brings pet to ATM

In a video shared by Arrive Live on Instagram, a man was standing at an ATM with a snake that looked like a reticulated python. The gent had his pet snake wrapped around his neck while he used the ATM. Watch the video of the man's snake moving around on his neck below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman shows son's pet snake

Briefly News reported on a mother who tried to get used to her son's pet snake. The lady makes content out of her life with her son with ADHD. The loving mother explained that the son uses the snake pet as a type of emotional support, which keeps him calm.

Pythons come in various types and can become very large. Image: Eko Siswono Toyudho

Source: Getty Images

SA amused by snake at ATM

People thought the man was a genius for using a snake as protection against thieves. Many jokes that no one would ever bother him, no matter how long he took at the ATM.

big_vibe_marc wondered:

"Is it really a pet snake ?😂💔"

major._na727 speculated:

"If you know, you know."

dumisanimabunda769 added:

"The instructions from his inyanga were very clear… 😂. Thatha lento, ayinabungozi ⚠️"

keenanwp said:

"Not just to keep criminals away but also to keep people from asking for money like family members and friends😂"

braggacousin commented:

"In Johannesburg Central, they'll steal the python first, then your ATM card, and your shoes😂"

lil_k.y.m wrote:

"Lapho ukhipha uR100."

mariamagdalenamcnally cheered:

"It’s innovative 😂"

cosurtwo joked:

"He can stay an hour at the atm, no one would complain 😂"

stmande2 loved the idea:

"😂 I've seen grown men scream and run like little girls at the sight of a baby so this is very clever."

chriseli007 said:

"Absolutely crazy 🤪 😜. I don't think anyone would bother him 😂"

lebo.mokoene commented:

"That is not a pet, that is the reason why he has money."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

A woman became a viral hit after sharing the story about how she used to sleep with a black mamba for good fortune.

A different woman wasn't happy to have a snake anywhere near her bed, and she called a snake handler to the scene.

One couple was on a vacation at Kruger National Park and was unaware that there was a giant python inside their room.

Source: Briefly News