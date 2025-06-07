A video shows a man who was sleeping in the streets while a Predator wandered through the town

The clip of a lion that was roaming freely in a residential area went viral on X when it came across a person

People were amazed that a man was able to survive the night sleeping outside in a place where a lion was loose

A lion became a viral hit on TikTok for being a picky eater. The predator was on the prowl, and it had a run-in with a man who was completely unaware of its presence.

A lion out at night in a town found a man on a sidewalk, and its behaviour surprised X users. Image: @realnirma_kay

Source: Twitter

The moment when the lion found a human in the street received thousands of likes on social media. People commented on the video, making jokes about how the lion reacted to a man who appeared to be homeless.

Lion skips man

In a video posted on X by @realnorma_kay, a man was sleeping in the street when a lion came around the corner. The lion was sniffing the ground and walked past the man without seeing him at first, but it circled back. The lion eventually spotted the man who was sleeping and only sniffed him before leaving without making any attempt to attack him. Watch the video of the lion and the man below:

Lion charges man

Briefly News reported on a cameraman who was on the job recording a lion. The king of the jungle was on camera when it made an unexpected move, seemingly lunging for the photographer. The video went viral as people saw what and close call the photographer had.

A lion seemingly went after a cameraman while he was recording. Image: Winfried Wisniewski

Source: Getty Images

Viewers surprised by peaceful lion

People who watched the video thought the lion not trying to eat the man sleeping on the street was hilarious. Others thought seeing the man on the street was sad. People joked that the lion must be a picky eater.

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"I can't blame the lion shem. It's not worth trying out 😁"

@SomlomoBabaa wrote:

"A lion does not eat what it did not fight for. 😂"

@Wealth98478302 commented:

"This would be a serious wound to my self-esteem."

@Xolani59829061 wrote:

"Lol, they are too picky."

@Lizwe_liberty wondered:

"But why are lions roaming the streets in India?"

@CandeanoNate said:

"That’s actually very sad. Not funny at all."

@Camagu_Zikhali remarked:

"God was showing us a secret over here, those poor people by the roads are actually representing God. LUKE 6: 20-21."

