A South African on holiday in America documented his shock at the overwhelming variety of processed foods, flavours and massive portion sizes in US supermarkets

The content creator explored grocery stores filled with endless aisles of frozen foods, cereal options, pickle varieties, and pre-made meals that don't exist in South Africa

Viewers reacted with concern about the health implications of American processed foods, with many commenting that they’re grateful for South Africa's more limited food optionsHe saw more items that impressed him, especially regarding the different sizes and flavours, showing just how much processed food exists in America.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner gent shared a video showing what he found in the USA. Images: @troybenderr

Source: TikTok

A South African's holiday grocery shopping adventure in America while visiting family has left viewers both amazed and horrified at the differences between food options in the two countries.

Content creator @troybenderr shared his experience in May, exploring American supermarkets, documenting everything from "millions of flavours" of drinks to frozen corn dogs and pizza-flavoured soup. His video captures the culture shock many South Africans face when confronted with America's processed food varieties.

From the moment he arrived, the differences were clear.

"I was immediately introduced to the millions of flavours of Coke. I must say, with the amount I tried, a lot of them aren't good," he explained in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The supermarket tour showed huge differences between American and South African shops. He was shocked by the frozen food section:

"When I tell you they were like 10 aisles worth of frozen foods and the fridges are like double our size," he said.

Everything comes in huge sizes, even basic stuff like tuna and mayo. A giant jar cost just $3, which he thought was cheap for America. He saw more items that impressed him, especially when it came to the different sizes and the different flavours, showing just how much of processed food exists in America.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The processed food reality

The difference between American and South African food options reflects broader differences in food culture and regulations. America's processed food industry offers convenience and variety, but at a potential health cost. Studies have linked the abundance of ultra-processed foods in American diets to rising obesity rates and health issues.

While South African stores might seem limited in comparison, many viewers expressed gratitude for the simpler, less processed options available at home. The video serves as a reminder that what seems like endless choice might not always be beneficial, and that South Africa's more traditional food could actually be protecting public health.

One South African man shared a video showing what the food stores in the USA look like compared to the ones in SA. Images: @troybenderr

Source: TikTok

South African viewers react to processed paradise

The video sparked immediate reactions from South Africans concerned about the health implications of so much processed food.

@Nicky🌹 realised:

"I have just realised that in SA we have healthy food 😳😳😳"

@SoSue observed:

"Their stuff just looks unhealthy."

@Kels laughed:

"America and processed, fake food... I would not survive, bro 🤣🤣🤣"

@baddie_lee05 admitted:

"Kinda glad we have limits in SA imports or else I'd be a whale😱"

@Saint_305 complained:

"Soooo many processed foods, it's hurting my brain 😭"

@ASingleTearRip noted:

"That's why they are one of the fattest and high obese nations in the world 😂"

@Zee concluded:

"I'd lose weight because I'm not eating none of that."

3 other SA-US stories making waves

An American woman's emotional welcome video for 49 Afrikaner refugees sparked debate after she compared their journey to historical migrations and expressed excitement about "MAGA-ing together."

Briefly News also reported that a South African who's lived in America for 10 years celebrated the arrival of the first white SA refugees, calling them "so deserving" in a video that divided social media.

also reported that a South African who's lived in America for 10 years celebrated the arrival of the first white SA refugees, calling them "so deserving" in a video that divided social media. Professor Loren Landau from Wits claimed Afrikaners are using Trump's refugee programme as an easy route to America rather than fleeing real persecution, causing mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News