A viral Instagram reel briefly breaks down the ethnicity and DNA of Coloured people in South Africa

The video sparked debate, with some seeing it as a way to discuss complex social issues, while others questioned the accuracy

Mzansi is divided, sharing their opinions about race, culture, and identity in South Africa's diverse context

South Africans are divided over a viral Instagram reel that briefly breaks down the ethnicity and DNA of Coloured people, sparking debate about its accuracy and prompting nationwide discussions on race, culture, and identity.

A viral video unravelling the intricate DNA and ancestral tapestry of South Africa's coloured community intrigues Mzansi. Image: colouredconsciousness

Source: Instagram

South Africa, often called the Rainbow Nation, is celebrated globally for its incredible diversity, a vibrant tapestry woven from countless cultures, languages, and histories. This rich blend of heritage forms the very fabric of Mzansi, creating a dynamic society where different backgrounds coexist and intertwine.

In South Africa, the term ‘Coloured’ encompasses a vibrant and diverse population with a unique, complex ancestry rooted in the country's rich history. A recent Instagram reel by ColouredConsciousness has garnered significant attention by breaking down the fascinating genetic and ancestral makeup of this community, aiming to educate and inform Mzansi about their diverse heritage.

The reel is presented with the disclaimer that its images and wording are purely for educational purposes. The video was captioned:

"In parts of Southern Africa, particularly South Africa, the term 'Coloured' encompasses a diverse group of people with mixed ancestry. DISCLAIMER: The images and wording used in this video are purely for educational purposes."

In one of the other posts on the page about the coloured DNA and ancestry, the post was captioned:

"An indigenous southern African girl and her grandmother. Today, many Coloured individuals can trace their lineage and history to the Khoekhoe/San tribes who once occupied the entire West coast of present-day South Africa. Due to colonisation and invasion by the Europeans, many of our ancestors have been forcibly integrated into Western society through slavery and intermixtures. Many died out due to pillaging and diseases from the Europeans, many fled the European rule and migrated northward to present-day Northern Cape and Namibia. This page is dedicated to the coloured people and their ancestors, the Khoekhoe and San tribes."

A viral online clip elucidates the diverse DNA and heritage of Coloured individuals in SA. Image: colouredconsciousness

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to the video

yanditheunicorn said:

"Then you have those like my family (similar to Pearl Thusi) who are black but look racially ambiguous and aren't classified as coloureds. SA is so fascinating."

Eryl_eva added:

"Khoikhois are not coloured, stop claiming people cause they are light-skinned skins I have family members who are very light-skinned yet are 100% black."

prayforhariff said:

"Coloured tier list just dropped."

arch_ang873 added:

"In Namibia, many Basters and Namas make it known that they are not coloureds."

rockstar.binx said:

"I did my ancestry, and I'm 44% African. But only 16% Khoi. The rest are East and West African... and I am a Cape Coloured. There is an untold history of the people who migrated from St. Helena Island off the coast of Africa. Many people came from there and also married into families."

rrg082 said:

"I'm not coloured, but as a South African, this is amazing! I wish we could be taught more about this in school. Coloureds form an important part of our history as a country, and we should be better educated."

trickdice44 wrote:

"You know a nation needs help when they are so head bent on what colour everyone is, that they even use percentages. Yoh. There's no hope."

broer_seun_and1002others wrote:

"I'm Cape Malay and I'm 10% Irish, 70% Indonesian and 20% Indian."

fxseang added:

"I was only familiar with Cape Coloureds. Wow, very fascinating."

Amoon Jakoot added:

"What's even more fascinating is not the European mix is often so mixed and the Asian parts too... I'm African, French, British, Irish, Malaysian, Indonesian, and Indian. But I know people who have Philippines, Chinese, Japanese, German, and Polish heritage, not to mention the various African mixes... but end of the day: all RSA, no DNA."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

