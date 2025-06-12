A Western Cape content creator shared a heartwarming video showing a ZCC graduate being celebrated by her church community with traditional songs and dancing

The touching moment shows the strong sense of unity and support within the Zion Christian Church, where achievements are celebrated collectively

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for the respectful celebration and expressed their love for the ZCC community's warmth and togetherness

A Western Cape ZCC Graduate gets ushered in with singing and dancing. Images: @lesego.malaka and @sir_levard

A beautiful graduation celebration has captured hearts across South Africa after a Western Cape woman was honoured by her entire ZCC congregation with singing and dancing.

Content creator @sir_levard, a University of Western Cape alumnus and member of St Paul Apostolic Faith Mission, shared the touching video on 13th May with the caption:

"Congratulations Mfanaka, this is beautiful."

The video shows the graduate dressed in her graduation attire, walking slowly forward as dozens of church members march behind her in celebration. The excited group, made up of men and women from the congregation, can be heard singing a joyful song about their child graduating. As the camera pans out, viewers see the young woman begin to dance with pure joy while surrounded by her supportive church family.

A ZCC member shared a video showing a young woman from his church graduating. Images: @sir_levard

ZCC celebration traditions

According to Britannica Kids, the Zion Christian Church is a large Christian denomination in southern Africa with about seven million members across nine countries. The ZCC, often called "zed-say-say," has its headquarters in Zion City, Moria, in South Africa's Limpopo province. African dancing and singing are central parts of their religious observances, making this graduation celebration a perfect example of how the church incorporates cultural traditions into important life moments.

The church was founded by Bishop Engenas Barnabas Lekganyane in the early 20th century and believes in prophecy and the healing power of faith. Members wear church badges and uniforms of various colours, and they participate in major pilgrimages to Moria during Easter and September.

The touching video quickly went viral on TikTok, racking up over 50,000 reactions and attracting more than 500 comments from users who were moved by the beautiful celebration.

Mzansi reacts with love

The heartwarming video touched thousands of South Africans who rushed to share their thoughts:

@RANTSHO gushed:

"To be honest, Sione is not a church, it's a warm home for love, peace and happiness!"

@tutja wrote:

"There is no other feeling like being a ZCC member!"

@rozelle_tinyiko praised:

"I love how respectful she's dressed ❤️"

@Vicky Vee exclaimed:

"OMG, the old Sione songs are making a comeback yey!!"

@raesibefetsha celebrated:

"CONGRATULATIONS NGWANA SIONE 🙏🙏🙏"

