Walmart opened its first stores in Africa with two branches in Johannesburg, and viral videos of the staff spread all over social media

Johannesburg, Clearwater Mall, Walmart employees gathered at the store's pre-opening event, where they showed their uniquely South African spirit

A TikTok video showing that Walmart was officially adjusting to South African vibes became a viral hit

Walmart South Africa employees go TikTok viral with song and dance. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Walmart South Africa's arrival on the continent has left many South Africans abuzz. Clearwater Mall hosted a pre-opening event on 20 November, and Briefly News spotted some celebrities, including Moshe Ndiki, Mohale and Nozipho Ntshangase from The Mummy Club.

Nozipho Ntshangase and Mohale attended Walmart's pre-opening event. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

A moment that went viral at Walmart's opening event was when the South African staff gathered to show off how in sync they were at work. Walmart confirmed to Briefly News that 100% of the Johannesburg Clearwater Mall Walmart employees are South African.

In a TikTok video posted by @debrapatter, Walmart employees at Clearwater mall gathered, and they broke into a song and danced together. The clip that caught many people's attention was when the staff chanted in celebration of the Walmart brand. In other videos, they were singing songs in the vernacular as they celebrated the official opening of the store. Walmart told Briefly News that there are 85 employees at the Clearwater mall branch, and they are all South African.

South Africa discusses Walmart employees video

Walmart officially opened its doors to the public on 22 November 2025. South Africans celebrated that Walmart created jobs. Some jokes that the Walmart employees were so happy that they must be happy with their new jobs. Watch the video of the Walmart employees singing below:

j

inu's wife💓🩵 commented:

"Yhooo, I should have applied for a job there😭 "

Miggo was stunned by their high energy:

"I think they're getting paid in no way they can be this happy😅"

Anke applauded Walmart:

"People not realising it creates more job opportunities."

youngXB0i $_$ wrote:

"South Africa is slowly turning into America."

Harry potter_ Marauders🦌⏳️🔮 gushed:

"It's still job creation, we actually need that."

★G!FTYYBOii!!💣 exclaimed;

"They made jobs guys happy for that."

Lwa agreed:

"As long as people are working, I'm happy. The question of do we or don't need a Walmart in SA will be answered on full stomachs."

Lukevr2private was eager for more Walmarts to open:

"They need a Walmart in Cape Town."

lmao.amariii fantasised:

"Spending 24hours in Walmart."

pretty lee had high expectations for Walmart:

"I hope a bag of potatoes is $1, please, Walmart in America is cheaper 💔💔💔😭 "

Cee Sue wrote:

" I am happy because it's creating employment for the youth. "

user3284035219916 exclaimed:

"Welcome, my fellow South Africans. Now this is SA👏😅

