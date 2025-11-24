A newly opened international retail store in Johannesburg sparked excitement after a local hun showcased a haul of sought-after American snacks and treats

Her video highlighted the variety of imported products now available, along with the mixed reactions to their pricing and novelty

The post drew lively discussions from SA shoppers comparing the experience to local stores and sharing their thoughts on the brand’s arrival

The American retail store Walmart has made its way to South Africa, opening on 22 November 2025 in Johannesburg.

A woman displayed the American products she purchased at Walmart in South Africa. Image: @giftandashmash

One young woman in South Africa showcased the wide range of American products that she bought, which gained popularity among locals. @giftandashmash, who visited the store recently, showcased an impressive haul of candies that she discovered on the social media platform.

The assortment of treats included Sour Galactic Cubes, Sour Fruity Flavour Lil' Worms, The Big Cheez, Nerds Gummy Clusters, Milk & Ice MegaMix candy, Runts Candy, KitKat, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Dipped Pretzels, Red Hot Cinnamon Flavoured Candy, and Glow-in-the-Dark Sour Paths.

The TikTok user @giftandashmash expressed her excitement about finding these American products in South Africa, but also noted that the prices were quite steep due to import costs.

"I saw all of these on TikTok," she said, adding that she didn't buy everything she saw due to the high prices. Despite the cost, @giftandashmash was thrilled to get her hands on some of her favourite American treats.

The video posted on 23 November 2025 by social media user @giftandashmash sparked interest among fans of American candy, who are eager to try these products.

The opening of the Walmart store brought a taste of America to South Africa, offering locals a chance to experience a wide range of international products.

SA chimes in on Walmart South Africa's products

South Africans shared their thoughts as they reacted to American products being sold in Walmart South Africa, saying:

Shola said:

"I think it's about time I open Shoprite in America."

Gouwah Theron shared:

"Checkers and Spar has all of those, including the KitKat."

Rhandzu wrote:

"You went to Walmart to buy candy 😁."

Sindile cracked a joke, saying:

"Kanti, where's the freeze-dried cheese and steak 😩😩."

Adri Du Preez expressed:

"This isn’t Walmart!!! The one in the US is so unique and next level, this is just game or Makro in a different name 😂nothing compares to Walmart in the US, trust me."

Jua replied:

"The only thing that will get me there is a cleaning product. The Pink stuff paste😅."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News reported that Walmart at Clearwater Mall opened its doors to Briefly News on 20 November 2025 to showcase the store dedicated to delivering low prices.

reported that Walmart at Clearwater Mall opened its doors to on 20 November 2025 to showcase the store dedicated to delivering low prices. Walmart South Africa's arrival on the continent has left many South Africans abuzz. Clearwater Mall hosted a pre-opening event on 20 November, and Briefly News spotted some celebrities, including Moshe Ndiki, Mohale and Nozipho Ntshangase from The Mummy Club.

A Johannesburg content creator shared a video on 20 November 2025 showing an exclusive sneak peek of the brand new Walmart opening at Clearwater Mall.

