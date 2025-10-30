A powerful throwback clip of Rassie Erasmus brought South Africans to tears as fans relived a defining rugby moment

The Springboks made history in 2023 when they lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy for a record fourth time, successfully defending the title they had won in 2019.

At the time, Rassie Erasmus served as Director of Rugby, while Jacques Nienaber was the head coach.

Throwback: Rassie Erasmus in Tears at OR Tambo After 2023 Rugby World Cup Victory

Source: Getty Images

Following Nienaber’s departure after the 2023 triumph, SA Rugby appointed Erasmus to take over the reins. Under his guidance, the Springboks have since gone on to claim back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, continuing their dominant run on the global stage.

Emotional scenes at OR Tambo Airport

On 28 October 2023, South Africa edged the All Blacks 12–11 in a thrilling Rugby World Cup final, a game of fine margins that left the entire nation on edge. The victory sparked countrywide celebrations as Siya Kolisi cemented his place in rugby folklore by becoming the first captain to lift back-to-back World Cup titles.

Shortly after the game, Erasmus shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of the trophy with the caption:

“Danko. You carried us all the way!! Lekka.”

As South Africans celebrated the anniversary of that iconic win, a throwback video resurfaced showing Erasmus arriving with his team at OR Tambo International Airport.

The emotional clip captured the moment the reality of their achievement sank in, and the usually composed tactician couldn’t hold back tears. It was a truly defining “No DNA, Just RSA” moment that stirred national pride.

Fans celebrate the nostalgia

The nostalgic video moved thousands of South African fans on social media, who flooded social media with emotional tributes to the legendary coach:

@leahrudman:

“This nation will never forget what Rassie Erasmus has done for us.”

@keegzgoliath poly:

“Legendary coach Rassie Erasmus.”

@chauke:

“It is impossible to forget this day in 2023.”

@langa:

“We love you so much, Rassie Erasmus.”

@niemand:

“Rassie Erasmus is one of a kind, that’s for sure.”

@tammywalls:

“The most amazing day.”

Source: Getty Images

Springboks set for Autumn Series challenge

The Springboks remain in top form in 2025 as they gear up for the Autumn Series. Their campaign begins on 1 November against Japan at Wembley Stadium in England. After clinching the Rugby Championship in September, Erasmus’s men will be eager to build on their remarkable momentum and extend South Africa’s golden rugby era.

