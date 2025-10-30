The Proteas Women cricket team made history by becoming the first African nation to qualify for the Women's Cricket World Cup final.

The popular sport commentator Grand Dilan came through with another entertaining segment where he shared his viwes on the Proteas Women Cricket who bagged their space in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final.

A Cameroonian commentator amused South Africans with his reaction to the Proteas Women's cricket team making it to the World Cup final. Image: @realgranddilan

Source: TikTok

Mzansi sports fans were left in fits of laughter after the Cameroonian commentator’s over-the-top reaction to the Proteas Women’s historic Cricket World Cup victory went viral online.

The South African ladies also made history as the first African nation to ever qualify by defeating England by 125 runs thanks to an incredible innings from captain Laura Wolvaardt and outstanding figures of five for 20 from Marizanne Kapp in Guwahati on Wednesday 29 October 2025.

This win crushed the spirt of the the passionate commentator Grand Dilan who hilariously expressed chest pains over South Africa’s triumph.

Grand Dilan said the following while taking to his TikTok account under the handle @realgranddilan where he began by offering heartfelt yet comedic congratulations by stating:

"Congratulations for reaching the Women’s Cricket World Cup final, congratulations to them. They just became the first ever African nation to reach this far in this competition."

He then turned his excitement into a playful rant, exclaiming:

"They qualified by beating your grandfather, your grandmother, in fact, they beat your granduncle John, your aunty, your uncle, and even your child," he added.

As Grand Dilan continued his theatrical performance, the commentator jokingly scolded the Proteas for giving him "no peace." He expressed the following:

"You people cannot give me one second to insult you straight into your faces and then laugh. South Africa, what is your problem? What is your problem now you people are heading to the final to steal another trophy and make me sad."

The video that was uploaded on 29 October 2025 on TikTok by the content creator Grand Dilan has since been widely shared across social media and quickly won over Mzansi netizens who couldn’t get enough of the commentator’s blend of humour, emotion, and sportsmanship.

Fans flooded the comment sections with laughing emojis as they were amused by his commentary and the light-hearted clip has added even more joy to an already historic moment for South African cricket.

A Cameroonian sports commentator posed in a TikTok video. Image: @realgranddilan

Source: TikTok

People react to Cameroonian’s take on the Proteas Women’s historic win

The online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts by saying:

Justice Mufamadi said:

"Thanks velaphi South Africa is the best 👌 of the best in Africa 🙏"

Chilliebeestnkony added:

"What have you done in this world to deserve such a pain velaphi?😭"

Unathi expressed:

"The real giants of Africa 😆."

Fedex commented:

"Just say this is a promise land, this is where God tooked his children from Egypt to Israel so this is a real Israel not the one they say is, love and peace land."

The popular one stated:

"Wait for 2026. We will become the first African country to win the FIFA world cup."

