Tresor Receives Recognition at the 2025 Res Publica International Awards in Italy
- Tresor was recently honoured at the annual Res Publica International Awards in Italy
- The musician and producer received recognition for using his gift to shift the narrative and drive positive change in Africa and beyond
- Tresor said being honoured was an honour, and he received cheers from his adoring fans, who reaffirmed his greatness
Congolese-born singer-songwriter Tresor was honoured at the Res Publica International Awards.
The Aphrodite singer and Recording Academy inductee, whose full name is Mukengerwa Tresor Riziki, was one of the individuals to be celebrated at the prestigious award ceremony, held in Italy on 25 October 2025.
Hosted in Mondovì, the awards give recognition to individuals and organisations whose work promotes peace, creativity, and civic courage.
Having contributed to Drake's Certified Lover Boy album, Tresor has consistently used his platform to inspire others to rise above adversity. He took home the Courage of Art award, paying homage to his dedication to using his gift to drive positive change beyond enjoyment.
On their official Instagram page, the awards praised Tresor for "transforming his life story of war and migration into a universal message of freedom and hope."
Reflecting on the honour, the star said the recognition was a "reminder of why and who he creates for."
"Through art, I’ve found a way to shift the narrative of refugees and African youth — to tell stories of resilience, beauty, and hope. This is a lifelong purpose, and I look forward to many more great things to come."
Tresor left his home country to find a better life in South Africa, where he has not only become a national success story but has also become a beacon of hope for other Africans who look up to him.
Fans were moved to tears and greatly inspired by Tresor's story, taking to the comment section to applaud him on the award.
See Tresor's post below.
Social media erupts in cheer for Tresor
Fans and peers celebrated the singer and producer's incredible honour.
melaniecarmen said:
"Brilliant, the biggest congratulations!! Keep shining your light on the world!!"
josmith68 praised Tresor:
"Fantastic, Tresor!! You deserve all the recognition! You are one resilient human who has gone through so much! So happy for you!!"
tashamentasti posted:
"Well deserved recognition, @tresorofficial. Proud of you!"
fungaikush celebrated:
"What an icon!! Congratulations."
kgomotsomokobi responded:
"A huge congratulations to you, Mr Riziki."
digitalsangoma commented:
"Congratulations, brother."
South African singer Lloyd Cele wrote:
"Well done, bro."
Tresor's win solidified his place on the global stage as more than just a musician but as a beacon of hope who successfully transformed a personal story of adversity into a universal message of resilience.
Source: Briefly News
