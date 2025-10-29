Popular Congolese-born singer Tresor was recently honoured at an award ceremony in Italy

The Sondela hitmaker excitedly announced on his social media page about his big win

Tresor penned a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude after being named among other stars

Singer Tresor wins big in Italy. Image: @tresorofficial

Popular Congolese-born singer and songwriter Tresor recently celebrated yet another career milestone with his fans and followers.

The star who once produced Drake's album, Certified Lover Boy, back in 2021, excitedly announced on Monday, 27 October 2025, that he was honoured at the prestigious Res Publica International Awards in Italy and was named a 2025 laureate.

The Sondela hitmaker also revealed that this major milestone recognises his unwavering dedication to utilising music as a powerful tool for promoting unity and driving social change.

He wrote:

"On October 25, 2025, I was deeply honoured and humbled to receive The Courage of Art Award from Premio Respublica in Italy. This recognition means so much more than an award — it’s a reminder of why I create, and who I create for. Through art, I’ve found a way to shift the narrative of refugees and African youth — to tell stories of resilience, beauty, and hope. This is a lifelong purpose, and I look forward to many more great things to come."

See the post below:

Fans congratulated Tresor

Shortly after the star shared this exciting achievement on his social media page, many of his fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

digitalsangoma said:

"Congratulations, brother."

melaniecarmen wrote:

"Brilliant, the biggest congratulations!! Keep shining your light on the World!"

kgomotsomokobi commented:

"A HUGE Congratulations to you Mr Riziki."

josmith68 responded:

"Fantastic Tresor!! You deserve all the recognition! You are one resilient human who has gone through so much! So happy for you."

tashamentasti replied:

"Well deserved recognition @tresorofficial / proud of you!"

Congolese-born star Tresor was recognised for his talent in Italy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Tresor was inducted into The Recording Academy's class of 2022

Tresor has achieved many milestones in his music career. Apart from being recognised at the prestigious Res Publica International Awards in Italy this year, he was also inducted into the Recording Academy in 2022.

The talented star can now vote at the renowned Grammy Awards, playing a significant role in shaping a brighter future for all music creators. The music producer took to his Instagram page to share the news with his millions of fans.

"I’m honoured to be part of the new Grammys // @RecordingAcademy member class and joining incredible creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music."

