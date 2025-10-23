Prince Kaybee Praised for Supporting Other Artists: “Kaybee Will Forever Be an Icon”
- South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee received praise for supporting other budding musicians
- The Charlotte hitmaker gave younger artists the go-ahead to reproduce his songs for their own benefit
- Social media supporters sang the star's praises for allowing other artists to grow through his music
South African musician Prince Kaybee recently gave younger artists the go-ahead to recreate his songs.
The DJ and producer, famous for hit songs like Fetch Your Life and the Lady Zamar-featured song Charlotte, was approached by a budding musician on social media, who jokingly asked about the repercussions of remixing Charlotte.
"Good day, bhut Kabelo. If I dropped a remix to Charlotte, would you hit me?"
Reacting to the humble request on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Kaybee gave the young star his blessings and extended it to other producers who wish to remix his music.
"Lol, shame, man. I just wanna say to all producers that I DO NOT MIND if you remix any of the hits we did back in the day. If it helps you get where you need to be, GET IN THERE and be as creative as you possibly can. Good luck."
Kaybee, whose career spans decades, has produced the soundtracks to many people's lives, becoming one of the country's most sought-after and respected house music pioneers.
By giving other artists the green light to reproduce his work, he not only ensures his creative legacy continues to grow and reach new audiences across genres but also fosters a culture of open-source collaboration.
Leaving aside the complex discussion of royalties and licensing, Kaybee's decision is a smart strategy: he has established a financial pipeline for his work while cleverly reinforcing his public image as a supportive industry mentor.
Read the young artist's messages below.
Fans admire Prince Kaybee's support for artists
Online users sang Prince Kaybee's praises for being a supportive figure in the music industry.
mendel_world said:
"KAYBEE! That’s powerful, let the young rise."
huncho_mreke17 wrote:
"That’s what every Legend should do, @princekaybee_sa."
lindani_mercedes admired Prince Kaybee:
"Syabonga, bhuti. At least there is someone who is kindhearted and opening doors for many of us."
nosaconn_official praised Prince Kaybee:
"The most powerful statement from a South African artist. You truly are the King."
SOH_Zulu added;
"I am not musical, but this is awesome to see."
kwandie_maklight wrote:
"Only a producer who is secure in their craft can say that."
bobaman_fett said:
"Great inspiration to emerging producers everywhere. Kaybee will forever be an icon."
BaneleMabuza17 noted:
"You are one artist who is misconstrued and always taken out of context. You are a good guy."
Prince Kaybee praises Naledi Aphiwe's singing
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's admiration for Naledi Aphiwe.
The singer recorded a video of herself singing, and Kaybee spoke highly of her raw and unmatched talent. This was soon followed by more praise for Naledi's musical talent from other online users.
