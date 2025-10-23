South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee received praise for supporting other budding musicians

The Charlotte hitmaker gave younger artists the go-ahead to reproduce his songs for their own benefit

Social media supporters sang the star's praises for allowing other artists to grow through his music

The internet praised Prince Kaybee for his big-hearted support of the next generation of music talent. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

South African musician Prince Kaybee recently gave younger artists the go-ahead to recreate his songs.

The DJ and producer, famous for hit songs like Fetch Your Life and the Lady Zamar-featured song Charlotte, was approached by a budding musician on social media, who jokingly asked about the repercussions of remixing Charlotte.

"Good day, bhut Kabelo. If I dropped a remix to Charlotte, would you hit me?"

Reacting to the humble request on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Kaybee gave the young star his blessings and extended it to other producers who wish to remix his music.

"Lol, shame, man. I just wanna say to all producers that I DO NOT MIND if you remix any of the hits we did back in the day. If it helps you get where you need to be, GET IN THERE and be as creative as you possibly can. Good luck."

Prince Kaybee gave young musicians the official green light to remix his music, creating a blueprint for collaboration in the industry. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Kaybee, whose career spans decades, has produced the soundtracks to many people's lives, becoming one of the country's most sought-after and respected house music pioneers.

By giving other artists the green light to reproduce his work, he not only ensures his creative legacy continues to grow and reach new audiences across genres but also fosters a culture of open-source collaboration.

Leaving aside the complex discussion of royalties and licensing, Kaybee's decision is a smart strategy: he has established a financial pipeline for his work while cleverly reinforcing his public image as a supportive industry mentor.

Read the young artist's messages below.

Fans admire Prince Kaybee's support for artists

Online users sang Prince Kaybee's praises for being a supportive figure in the music industry.

mendel_world said:

"KAYBEE! That’s powerful, let the young rise."

huncho_mreke17 wrote:

"That’s what every Legend should do, @princekaybee_sa."

lindani_mercedes admired Prince Kaybee:

"Syabonga, bhuti. At least there is someone who is kindhearted and opening doors for many of us."

nosaconn_official praised Prince Kaybee:

"The most powerful statement from a South African artist. You truly are the King."

Loyal fans admired Prince Kaybee's willingness to support budding musicians. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

SOH_Zulu added;

"I am not musical, but this is awesome to see."

kwandie_maklight wrote:

"Only a producer who is secure in their craft can say that."

bobaman_fett said:

"Great inspiration to emerging producers everywhere. Kaybee will forever be an icon."

BaneleMabuza17 noted:

"You are one artist who is misconstrued and always taken out of context. You are a good guy."

