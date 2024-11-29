Prince Kaybee shared valuable insights on how musicians can sustain themselves in the business of music

The DJ offered impactful guidance to his peers, encouraging them to reinvest their earnings into their careers instead of splurging on unnecessary purchases

The comments were mixed, with certain people indicating that Kaybee is speaking from a position of privilege, whereas others supported him

Prolific DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee encouraged musicians to invest their hard-earned money in their music careers. He shared this advice to provide insight and guidance to his colleagues.

Prince Kaybee shared one of the tricks for staying afloat as a musician. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

The request for donations trend can be curbed

Artists often resort to asking for donations from the public, but this can change if they take the time to educate themselves. Whether it’s through workshops, seminars, or formal education, learning about the creative business can empower them. Prince Kaybee, who's known for sharing advise about the music industry came through with much needed tips.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker tweeted that spoiling yourself is perfectly fine, but it's important to avoid splurging on things that don't matter.

Prince Kaybee was on to something

People in the comment section mostly concurred with the DJ, saying that musicians must ensure they can sustain themselves for years to come.

@Tumelo_Tiger wrote:

"Help them out, Mr Kaybee."

@SoscyDonda commented:

"🤝Bradaz."

@MrMalulekeS added:

"Ignorant entrepreneurs, for that matter, most SA celebs think they are bigger than their careers, one opportunity, and they get cocky as hell."

@Jabstar_86 wrote:

"Good advice, bro."

The following Twitter user shared his differing opinion regarding Prince Kaybee views.

@495Worldwide commented:

"It's easy speaking from a place of privilege. Everyone wants good studio monitors & plugins that won't crash. We just don't have the money. You're preaching to the choir here, chief."

Somizi Mhlongo advised the ANC and Mzansi youth

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo spoke up against the ANC and accused them of employing inexperienced ministers and using struggle credentials to win people over.

Two weeks before the 2024 elections, Somizi shared some thought-provoking advice with the South African youth and the ANC. He urged the youth to fight against the party's shenanigans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News