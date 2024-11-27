Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has topped the trends list following an old clip of her speaking for construction mafias

She made headlines this week after SARS and the SAPS raided her La Lucia mansion in connection to unpaid taxes

Her sentiments on construction mafias divided the internet, as some people agreed with her sentiments

South African construction mogul Shauwn Mkhize is on everyone's lips after she made controversial statements about construction mafias. This clip follows the raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) concerning the unpaid taxes saga.

An old video clip of Shauwn Mkhize defending the so-called 'construction mafias' has caused a stir. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn's support for construction mafias raises eyebrows

In the old clip, Shauwn Mkhize spoke on TV about the importance of people supporting construction mafias and trying to forge a relationship with them.

Mkhize wants to do away with the controversial word and opts to refer to them as construction forums.

"As much as there are construction mafias, it is very important to collaborate. I have been in the industry for more than two decades, with the construction mafia involved," Mkhize said, adding that they need opportunities.

She continued by adding that they are crying for help. "You just need to sit down with them, understand what they need, and collaborate with them. All they need is experience."

Mzansi unpacks Shauwn's sentiments

Reacting to Shauwn's sentiments, people say there is some truth to what she is implying, while others are completely against this idea. Reacting to the video shared by @_mashesha, these are some of the people who agree with her:

@INHLEKELELE1 claimed:

"She was correct on this one. No such thing as a construction Mafia in KZN."

@ngoako79 agreed:

"Telling the truth, though. Too much gatekeeping there."

@K_S007 shared:

"If any South African has been any professional, entrepreneurial especially pioneering or start-up, they would understand what this lady is articulating. I, for the first time, can utterly concur with her sentiments in the above. However, reality is on the site of work, things are thuggery and mafia-like. Much like the taxi industry."

These are the people who are against Mkhize:

@_mashesha asked:

"Shauwn Mkhize aka Mamkhize must also consider having a spokesperson because what is this?!"

@NeoMontshiw1 laughed:

"She must just stay away from media because wow."

@mmotjopye advised:

"She must just distance herself from the media before she starts incriminating herself."

Ma'Mkhize's tax drama with SARS continue

Regarding Ma'Mkhize's issues with SARS, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and some of her family members appeared at the SARS tax inquiry in Umhlanga, Durban, earlier this year.

They allegedly have ties with the Shandi Trust and were called for questioning. The Shandi Trust reportedly owes over R38 million in taxes, and MaMkhize owes over R13 million in personal tax.

