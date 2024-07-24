Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's issues with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), are still ongoing

At the SARS tax inquiry in Umhlanga, several family members who have ties with the Shandi Trust were called for questioning

It is reported that Shandi Trust owes over R38 million in taxes, while MaMkhize owes over R13 million in personal tax

Flamboyant Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is still fighting her case with the SA Revenue Service regarding an outstanding tax bill of over R38 million.

Shauwn Mkhize, along with other close relatives, were at the SARS inquiry in Umhlanga. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn Mkhize's troubles with the tax man

The SARS tax inquiry into the Shandi Trust's outstanding taxes was held in Umhlanga on 11 July 2024. The reality TV star and a few trustees of the Shandi Trust, which reportedly owes over R38 million in taxes, attended the inquiry.

According to ZiMoja, Shauwn Mkhize also owes a hefty sum of R13 million in personal tax.

Another of Mkhize's close allies who was questioned was Shaun Stylist of Lungza Management Consultants and her sister Nozipho Ngubo on behalf of the Lungazwile Family Trust.

Shauwn Mkhize's son Andile and estranged husband Sbu Mpisane roped into tax scandal

The businesswoman's estranged husband, Sbu Mpisane, was also in attendance; however, her son, Andile Mpisane, did not pitch.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court appointed a curator on behalf of SARS to seize a total of 13 luxury cars owned by Shandi Trust.

However, a source shared with the news publication that Shauwn Mkhize cannot wait for the truth to prevail. They noted that some people who were questioned had a lot to say at the inquiry. The source also mentioned that people would be "shocked" once everything is revealed.

Mzansi says hands off MaMkhize after SARS rep survives assassination attempt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize was allegedly implicated in the failed assassination of a SARS lawyer who survived an assassination attempt.

The woman, identified as Coreth Naudé, narrowly escaped death after representing SARS in a tax inquiry involving MaMkhize in Durban.

Mzansi wants trolls to lay off MaMkhize, claiming that the hit could have been orchestrated by someone else.

