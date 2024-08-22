Shauwn Mkhize got dragged online following a video clip of her encouraging people to seek collaborations with 'construction mafias'

The Durban businesswoman said she does not agree with the term used and would rather call them construction forum

A debate ensued after Shawun Mkhize's sentiments, with people agreeing with her while others were totally against this

South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize sparked a debate online after sharing her stance on construction mafias.

Shauwn Mkhize spoke about the importance of forging relationships with construction mafias. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize on construction mafias

Shauwn Mkhize recently spoke about her stance on construction mafias. The construction mogul said she disagrees with the term and would rather call them construction forums, which are in need of opportunities.

Mkhize said these businesses are mostly looking for work as construction often requires people with experience.

"As much as there are construction mafias, it is very important to collaborate. I have been in the industry for more than two decades, with the construction mafia involved," Mkhize said adding that it is a cry for help to them.

"You just need to sit down with them, understand what they need, and collaborate with them. All they need is experience."

The clip was shared on X by @Bathandwa95.

Mzansi roasts Shauwn Mkhize

Netizens chimed in on Shawun Mkhize's sentiments, with people agreeing with her while others were totally against this. This is what peeps said:

@Ms_Elljay corrected:

"If you have ever been in construction, you would understand what she is saying. Most times, what is termed "construction mafias" are just local SMMEs wanting to be included and want to get work."

@RayMaboya argued:

"But I think you guys are committed to misunderstanding her... all the time. She clearly says she's collaborated with business forums to find a way forward, and that's how she's managed to complete her projects. And she's right, the requirements are impossible to meet without progressive collaborations. You'll forever be dealing with protests if you don't engage the local community. We've become so used to the term Construction Mafias that we actually forget that there are local business forums that need work in their local infrastructure projects."

@Sinelizwi_ exclaimed:

"Sana, you collaborate with extortionists, and you call them “business forums”!"

@Ndlombango asked:

"Collaborate with criminals?"

MamKhize's issues with SARS continues

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize and a few close relatives appeared at the SARS tax inquiry in Umhlanga. These family members have ties with the Shandi Trust, and they were called for questioning.

It is reported that Shandi Trust owes over R38 million in taxes, while MaMkhize owes over R13 million in personal tax.

