The South African Revenue Services and the South African Police Services are raiding Shauwn Mkhize's home

Mkhize was accused of evading her taxes and not paying R38 million worth of taxes for her business interests

South Africans were excited to see the raid take place, and many called for her to face the music

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SAPS and SARS have raided MaMkhize's home. Images: Prince Williams/ Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UMHLANGA, KWAZULU-NATAL—South African Police Services and South African Revenue Services officials raided the home of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

SARS, SAPS raid Shauwn Mkhize's home

According to @Newzroom405, the officials raided Mkhize's home on 26 November 2024. Although little information is available regarding what they were looking for, the raid could be linked to her current tax woes. She has been accused of evading taxes worth R38 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Locksmiths' cars were also spotted outside her house, and the premises teemed with police officers and SARS officials. She was also accused of being involved in the assassination attempt of a SARS lawyer. The lawyer, Coreth Naude, narrowly escaped as she represented SARS in its inquiry into MaMkhize's taxes.

View the tweet here:

Netizens made jokes

South Africans laughed at the raid, and many roasted Mkhize and those who live lavish lifestyles. Some doubted the raid would yield anything in the future.

Xeki said:

"Every time you carry a Gucci/LV bag, SARS is watching."

DR Shiyaklenga said:

"They won't do anything. They will just raid, and it will end there."

Trojan Horse said:

"That will be the end of her."

Ndlombango ka Tomase said:

"This woman must fire her tax practitioner."

KingMarcuz said:

"They are going to tear her to pieces."

Shauwn Mkhize's Carte Blanche interview causes a stir

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhize's interview with Carte Blanche caused a stir on social media.

The interview revealed that she was convicted of fraud in 2005, which she emphatically denied. South Africans roasted her and her lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News