Kaya 959 personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's cars allegedly getting towed

This comes after her La Lucia mansion in Durban got towed as part of her tax drama with SARS

South Africans chimed in and questioned whether she had been there before, as her tax problems were ongoing

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Shauwn Mkhize's cars allegedly getting towed. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize dominated headlines this week when the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and the SAPS raided her La Lucia mansion. Now, an alleged video of her luxury cars getting towed has circulated X.

Did Shauwn's cars get towed?

As part of SARS and Shauwn Mkhize's unpaid taxes drama, it seems that her assets, specifically her luxury vehicles, got towed.

An X user, @s_tgee19210, recorded a video of the cars getting transported in tow trucks, captioning the video, "I just passed Shauwn Mkhize's fleet on a tow truck."

Reacting to this, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted, "Wow! They took the joints kanti?"

Mzansi weighs in on Shauwn's tax drama

Netizens shared mixed reactions to Shauwn's drama with SARS.

@ntukza360 asked:

"What's difficult to understand that the cars were taken from Durban and transported to GP?"

@LongLiveLeech stated:

"She’s been here before. She’s been here often. They’ll be back once she has her annual sit-down with SARS to settle on a number she needs to repay."

@GeorgeSikelela asked:

"If @sarstax they can raid someone's house like they did and took her belongings for whatever reason, why can't they do the same in the local spaza shops because they also not paying tax. Or it depends on who it is?"

@JonMarduk exclaimed:

"The tax man akadlali!!! She has been evading tax since the early 2000s. She could have continued to tender money meant for poor people in KZN and paid her taxes. SARS doesn’t care. But because she is such a horrible corrupt person, she doesn’t want to pay any tax."

@EdwardMaps claimed:

"SARS doesn’t play, if those cars do not amount to what she owes she will be left with her ugly bedroom sheets only."

@Tshebe6 stated:

"This is not her first Rodeo, they'll bring them back like they did the last two times."

@mqondis_khumalo remarked:

"Are you guys celebrating the downfall of another black person? South Africa🚮"

Source: Briefly News