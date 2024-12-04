A woman’s R8,000 Fashion Nova haul showing off her chic wardrobe splurge is making waves online

She explained why she loves the retailer and shared her trendy items, from handbags to dresses

Mzansi people couldn’t stop talking about her shopping choices and the hefty price tag of her haul

A woman showed her Fashion Nova clothes on social media. Image: @meron.getaa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi girlies love online shopping! A local woman recently shared her R8,000 Fashion Nova haul, and it’s everything.

Online shopping custom duty

She explained why she swears by the retailer, mentioning that custom fees are calculated at checkout. No surprises, given the sketchy practices of other online retailers.

The lady told one of her followers that she paid R1,000 for taxes and R2,000 for duties.

Woman flaunts new clothing items

The TikTok clip showed her unpacking chic pieces, including dresses, pants, tops, and handbags. She didn’t hold back on raving about the quality and durability of the items, saying they’re worth every cent.

The video on the TikTok account @meron.getaa got over 60,000 views and had netizens glued to her fashion picks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi fashionistas flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many admired her taste and noted her keen eye for style, while others were more shook by the hectic cost.

See a few reactions below:

@baby_m040 asked:

"Did you pay any customer's tax?"

@Tebuuuu commented:

"But it’s so expensive. 😭"

@micky shared:

"I am addicted to Fashion Nova jeans."

@justbeingjay typed:

"Yoh chomi you’re rich rich. 😭🫵🏽"

@Lu_M asked:

"What size do you wear? We have the same body and your clothes always fit perfectly. 😍😍"

@Noma _N mentioned:

"Fashion Nova is for the real G’s only and it's not expensive. You just gotta know when to buy. This morning I got exactly 65% of all my clothes."

@khanya.nolz1 typed:

"I love their jeans as a tall girlie."

@@_litheee added:

"I’m struggling to figure out the sizes, what size do you think size 36 is in US sizes please?"

Woman tries on her 1st Shein shopping haul

In another article, Briefly News reported that Chinese online retail chains such as Shein and Temu are fast becoming favourites among many struggling to cope with the high prices in the local market.

A lady got a big order from Shein, which she showed off in a TikTok video. The clip starts with the hun holding her big shipment from Shein, which came in a few packs.

Source: Briefly News