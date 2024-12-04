“Love Their Jeans as a Tall Girlie: Woman Flexes R8k Fashion Nova Haul, SA Reacts Clothing Video
- A woman’s R8,000 Fashion Nova haul showing off her chic wardrobe splurge is making waves online
- She explained why she loves the retailer and shared her trendy items, from handbags to dresses
- Mzansi people couldn’t stop talking about her shopping choices and the hefty price tag of her haul
Mzansi girlies love online shopping! A local woman recently shared her R8,000 Fashion Nova haul, and it’s everything.
Online shopping custom duty
She explained why she swears by the retailer, mentioning that custom fees are calculated at checkout. No surprises, given the sketchy practices of other online retailers.
The lady told one of her followers that she paid R1,000 for taxes and R2,000 for duties.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Woman flaunts new clothing items
The TikTok clip showed her unpacking chic pieces, including dresses, pants, tops, and handbags. She didn’t hold back on raving about the quality and durability of the items, saying they’re worth every cent.
The video on the TikTok account @meron.getaa got over 60,000 views and had netizens glued to her fashion picks.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi fashionistas flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many admired her taste and noted her keen eye for style, while others were more shook by the hectic cost.
See a few reactions below:
@baby_m040 asked:
"Did you pay any customer's tax?"
@Tebuuuu commented:
"But it’s so expensive. 😭"
@micky shared:
"I am addicted to Fashion Nova jeans."
@justbeingjay typed:
"Yoh chomi you’re rich rich. 😭🫵🏽"
@Lu_M asked:
"What size do you wear? We have the same body and your clothes always fit perfectly. 😍😍"
@Noma _N mentioned:
"Fashion Nova is for the real G’s only and it's not expensive. You just gotta know when to buy. This morning I got exactly 65% of all my clothes."
@khanya.nolz1 typed:
"I love their jeans as a tall girlie."
@@_litheee added:
"I’m struggling to figure out the sizes, what size do you think size 36 is in US sizes please?"
Woman tries on her 1st Shein shopping haul
In another article, Briefly News reported that Chinese online retail chains such as Shein and Temu are fast becoming favourites among many struggling to cope with the high prices in the local market.
A lady got a big order from Shein, which she showed off in a TikTok video. The clip starts with the hun holding her big shipment from Shein, which came in a few packs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za