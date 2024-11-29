A woman who ordered from Shein received a shocker when she realised the cost she had to pay for costumes

The lady thought that the customs cost would not be high; well, she ordered an R2.3k package and had to pay R1.2k customs fees

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing similar stories and suggestions

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared her shock over the Shein customs price. Leaving the internet also stunned.

A Shein shopper was not happy with custom fees. Images: @RODRIGO ARANGUA/ Getty Images, @ashleighanthony/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ashleighanthony, the woman is surprised by the Shein costumes fees and is not happy. The TikTok user believed that Shein customs fees were not too much compared to other online shopping sites.

However, she was shocked to learn that she had to pay R1 200 in customs fees on a R2 300 order. She added that she also made two orders bigger than the one she had to pay R1 200 for. She is worried that the customs fees will be even worse on those orders because they are bigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman complains about Shein customs

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share suggestions

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users sharing similar stories. See the comments below:

@Rabiahisc shared:

“You know you can claim at least 50% of your custom fee back. I made a purchase once and my custom fee was R1300, I got R800 back.”

@Mvr suggested:

“Cancel the order take yor money bck.”

@Leatitia Beukes expressed:

“Welcome to the rest of the world..taxes r crazy.”

@Inno Thahane🇿🇦🇵🇸🇨🇩 wrote:

“Foshini ke yona thats making us pay all that. They complained.”

@Pàree commented:

“It's not shein it's our government that got greedy... and our local retailers put a stop to temu and shein taking over the South African market being so cheap.....because the malls where loosing biz.”

@Tasneem Joshua said:

“Since the increase of customs started in July I've been splitting up my orders. so I make sure it's more than R500 but less that 1500. and we about 2/3 ladies so our customs come to R300 something.”

Woman unhappy with Shein customs

In another story, Briefly News reports about a woman who was unhappy after her custom fee almost hit R500.

One young woman was shocked that she had to pay customs fees after ordering from a popular online store. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @tintswalo._m, gave viewers a glimpse of what she bought from Shein. In the clip, the young lady unboxed her Shein orders and expressed in the comments section that it was her first time ordering from the leading online store.

Source: Briefly News