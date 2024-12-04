South African actress Charmaine Mtinta was allegedly fired from e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors

Phil Mphela announced the news on X and stated that not much information was divulged regarding the reason

Netizens said this was a bad move as Chermaine's character Nomeva carried the show with her intriguing storyline

Actress Charmaine Mtinta allegedly fired from e.tv show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement on X, claiming that her character would be unexpectedly written off. Chermaine plays the role of Nomvete on the hit e.tv show.

Mphela said he did some digging. However, nobody was willing to say a word.

"Though popular, a decision was made to write off the character due to some undisclosed production reasons … yes, I asked, and nobody is talking."

Mzansi reacts to news of Chermaine getting fired

Netizens were disappointed by the news, saying Chermaine's absence would hurt the show's numbers.

@LadyTee_Maimane advised:

"She should go & tell her story on @podcastwithmacg from her days on Generations to this firing & everything in between."

@Melo_Malebo observed:

"We should’ve known from when they made her disappear only to come back looking like a zombie. Nonetheless, I‘m still looking forward to how she’s gonna save Thandiswa from Caeser."

@DonaldMakhasane asked:

"Don't they know that the show will go with her?"

@ReneilweSR advised:

"They should just call it quits. If it's not them changing Ceasor 3 times it's them firing umamNomeva."

@BuhleTheFirst assumed:

"She said, "I want a raise." They said "nope". So she, said "I'm gonna walk out and take all of your viewers with me, don't try me." Then they said, "We've got a hundred more like you, bxtch bye".. And now we're here."

@JabzinSA added:

"This show should have ended in the current Season 2; no need to have Season 3 because even their storylines are off and messy now. It's boring now. also, changing Caeser in season 3, Hlomla is going after he replaced Zolisa Xaluva as Caeser's Character. #etvsmokeandmirrors."

